The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Stacey Nachtaler's avatar
Stacey Nachtaler
8d

Love this idea!!! Fantastic food made by 3 talented chefs served with a purpose that gives back to community 🎉

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chris oconnor's avatar
chris oconnor
7d

Very excited to be attending. For a great cause. Eat locally and shop locally!

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