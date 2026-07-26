The Grand’s proprietor Sean Fuller tells us:

We are having a ticketed 7 course meal this Wednesday at the Grand featuring three Chefs, Croton’s own Eric Korn, Nick Cilfone of the Grand, and Bryan Cole, of Ore Hill (Kent CT).



While not a traditional Scandinavian meal, we do honor the gathering of friends and family in the heart of summer.



10% of all proceeds goes to Croton Caring. It should be a real blowout.



The waves of plates start at 7 pm.

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Editor’s Note: The Chronicle regularly publishes announcements of community events, free of charge and in front of the paywall. Send jpeg or compatible flyers (no PDFs please) to TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com

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