Midsommar chefs dinner at The Grand.
Three chefs and seven courses! Weds July 29. Ten percent of proceeds to Croton Caring.
The Grand’s proprietor Sean Fuller tells us:
We are having a ticketed 7 course meal this Wednesday at the Grand featuring three Chefs, Croton’s own Eric Korn, Nick Cilfone of the Grand, and Bryan Cole, of Ore Hill (Kent CT).
While not a traditional Scandinavian meal, we do honor the gathering of friends and family in the heart of summer.
10% of all proceeds goes to Croton Caring. It should be a real blowout.
The waves of plates start at 7 pm.
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Love this idea!!! Fantastic food made by 3 talented chefs served with a purpose that gives back to community 🎉
Very excited to be attending. For a great cause. Eat locally and shop locally!