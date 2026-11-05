Kyla Black

At this evening’s (November 4) Board of Trustees meeting, Mayor Brian Pugh appointed Kyla Black to take over as chair of the IDEA Advisory Committee. The appointment follows last month’s resignation of Faith Rivers as chair, in the wake of controversies over recordings of the group’s meetings (and one recording of an apparent private meeting that included Rivers, but which was inadvertently released as part of a New York Freedom of Information Law request.)

Black had been serving as the vice-chair of the Committee. Pugh also appointed two new members to fill other vacancies that had arisen (one due to the resignation of another member at the same time as Rivers), Pastor Justin Johnson and Scott Levine.

Deputy Mayor Len Simon will now become the trustee liaison to the Committee. Mayor Pugh praised the work of the Committee, including its former chair, as he has done on a number of occasions since the debates arose.

The IDEA Committee remains controversial in the eyes of many Croton residents, and there continue to be diverse views about its mission and its work. Late last month, the Chronicle published a detailed Commentary giving our own perspectives on the issues. We argued that while the most recent debates about the Committee had been instigated by anti-DEI individuals in Croton hostile to its core mission, the errors by some Committee members (and members of village staff) had played into the hands of its enemies in the village.

Over the past few years the Chronicle has routinely publicized the activities of the IDEA Advisory Committee, including the raising of the Pride Flag and the commemoration of Juneteenth, and we expect to continue doing so.

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