Left: John Griffiths. Right: Judge Gary Raniolo

YORKTOWN — Former Croton-Harmon Assistant Superintendent John Griffiths made a very brief appearance in Yorktown Justice Court this evening (November 24), represented by an attorney from the Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, Julia Laquidara. At the request of the prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Petrullo, the case was adjourned until December 15.

Looking somber and downcast, his hands cuffed in front of him, Griffiths wore dark jeans and a dark blue windbreaker, possibly the clothes he was arrested in at his Yorktown Heights home on November 16. Griffiths has been charged with two felony counts related to “sexual performance of a child,” one related to possession of a digital file and the other to distributing a digital file.

It is not unusual for a criminal case to be continued in this way as both the prosecution and the defense study the case and make decisions about their next moves. The defense may ask to see the evidence against Griffiths before making any decisions about whether to plead guilty or not guilty and related matters.

Court sources told the Chronicle that any decisions about granting bail are likely to be made after the case is transferred to either Westchester Supreme Court (probable) or Westchester County Court, both in White Plains. If so, Griffiths will probably stay in the Westchester County Jail, where he is currently incarcerated, for the time being.

As far as we could tell, none of Griffiths’ family members were present for this evening’s proceedings. Reporters from News12 Westchester and the Chronicle were the only news media in attendance.

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