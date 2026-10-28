The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Kathleen Sutherland's avatar
Kathleen Sutherland
Oct 28

I hope so. One can't even enjoy being outside on a beautiful autumn day with the loud noise and pollution created by the leaf blowers.

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Rebekah M's avatar
Rebekah M
Oct 28

They should do mowers too. I have an electric and I gotta say it’s almost inaudible and I don’t find myself inhaling the same contents coming out the back of a tail pipe. It’s such a more pleasant experience.

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