Top left to right: Andy Simmons, Roger Dayer, Ned Rust. Bottom row left to right: Sarah Willis, Dave Lowell, Stacey Hunter

Mark Notorangelo spoke against a year-round ban

As Croton’s Conservation Advisory Council continues its review of the arguments for and against extending our gas powered leaf blower ban from six months out of the year to year round—and as the CCAC gets ready for a November 10 forum on the issue which everyone will be able to attend—advocates are not “leaving” things to chance.

At last week’s Board of Trustees meeting (October 21), six proponents of a year round ban showed up to speak during the non-agenda public comments segment, as pictured above. The mobilization was organized by David Lowell, a leader of the organization Quiet Clean Croton, and included former Croton trustee Andy Simmons.

One resident spoke against the year round ban.

The video link to the meeting can be found here; the comments begin at the 51:40 mark.

Lowell has become well known to board members over the past many months with his lone appearances before the board to press arguments for the ban—including the many environmental and health issues known to be associated with gas powered lawn equipment of all types—and for chastising the trustees for not having taken serious action long ago.

But last week’s mobilization appears to represent an escalation in tactics by total ban proponents, and the November 10 forum is likely to be well attended and lively. The Chronicle will be there to cover it, and we will provide further details about the forum as they become available from the village.

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