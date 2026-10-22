The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Celarier's avatar
Michelle Celarier
Oct 22

You may recall that on the last article about this, I did recommend that the individuals involved resign from the committee. Everyone has a right to their opinion about individuals in the village, but it's best not to make hostile comments in a village committee meeting that is being recorded.

Reply
Share
Dan Fowler's avatar
Dan Fowler
Oct 22

If some, or even the majority, of the offensive comments were made outside the context of an official committee meeting, as the Village Manager has stated, and instead occurred during conversations between private individuals, several questions naturally arise. Why were these conversations recorded, and how/why did the Village come into possession of them? At the beginning of the discussion in which “doing things at people's houses” was mentioned, there is a clear statement indicating that the conversation was being recorded for “note-taking” purposes. If this was not an official committee meeting or a committee-authorized discussion, then what justified recording the conversation for such purposes? These are reasonable questions that warrant clear answers. Based on the information available, there appears to be a disconnect regarding the Village Manager's characterization of the situation. At a minimum, his explanation does not seem to fully reconcile with either the contents of the recordings or a common-sense understanding of why such conversations would have been recorded in the first place.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.