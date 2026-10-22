The Chronicle has learned that the chair of the IDEA Advisory Committee, Faith Rivers, has resigned from her position, along with member Amy Melman. The resignations are directly related to the recent controversy over recordings released under the New York Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), which included offensive comments about a number of Croton residents, including the Croton police chief and a police officer, as well as other individuals.
In a statement in lieu of his Manager’s Report at the Board of Trustees meeting this evening (October 21), Village Manager Bryan Healy stated that some or the majority of the offensive remarks were made during a recording that did not involve a meeting of the IDEA Advisory Committee. The Chronicle has also received a request for correction of its reporting on this affair from a member of the Committee, but it is not yet clear if that request is on behalf of the entire Committee or just that individual.
The Chronicle is working to clarify all of these issues, including how a recording of a non-IDEA Committee meeting would have become part of official village records and been released via the FOIL. As things stand now, based on the evidence we have seen, we cannot draw conclusions about how many of the offensive comments were made at IDEA Advisory Committee meetings and how many were not.
But we know for certain that at least some of the offensive comments about Croton residents were made at the Committee’s official meetings. Thus we would advise caution about any premature judgements on that question.
Also at the meeting, Trustee Stacey Nachtaler, during Trustee Reports, praised the work of the Committee and called for reconciliation around the divisions and hard feelings that the recent revelations have generated. Mayor Brian Pugh also praised the work of the IDEA Advisory Committee, citing in particular the Hispanic Heritage Celebration held at the Croton Free Library this past weekend.
This report will be updated as soon as possible.
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You may recall that on the last article about this, I did recommend that the individuals involved resign from the committee. Everyone has a right to their opinion about individuals in the village, but it's best not to make hostile comments in a village committee meeting that is being recorded.
If some, or even the majority, of the offensive comments were made outside the context of an official committee meeting, as the Village Manager has stated, and instead occurred during conversations between private individuals, several questions naturally arise. Why were these conversations recorded, and how/why did the Village come into possession of them? At the beginning of the discussion in which “doing things at people's houses” was mentioned, there is a clear statement indicating that the conversation was being recorded for “note-taking” purposes. If this was not an official committee meeting or a committee-authorized discussion, then what justified recording the conversation for such purposes? These are reasonable questions that warrant clear answers. Based on the information available, there appears to be a disconnect regarding the Village Manager's characterization of the situation. At a minimum, his explanation does not seem to fully reconcile with either the contents of the recordings or a common-sense understanding of why such conversations would have been recorded in the first place.