Faith Rivers

The Chronicle has learned that the chair of the IDEA Advisory Committee, Faith Rivers, has resigned from her position, along with member Amy Melman. The resignations are directly related to the recent controversy over recordings released under the New York Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), which included offensive comments about a number of Croton residents, including the Croton police chief and a police officer, as well as other individuals.

In a statement in lieu of his Manager’s Report at the Board of Trustees meeting this evening (October 21), Village Manager Bryan Healy stated that some or the majority of the offensive remarks were made during a recording that did not involve a meeting of the IDEA Advisory Committee. The Chronicle has also received a request for correction of its reporting on this affair from a member of the Committee, but it is not yet clear if that request is on behalf of the entire Committee or just that individual.

Village Manager Bryan Healy reads statement about the IDEA Advisory Committee

The Chronicle is working to clarify all of these issues, including how a recording of a non-IDEA Committee meeting would have become part of official village records and been released via the FOIL. As things stand now, based on the evidence we have seen, we cannot draw conclusions about how many of the offensive comments were made at IDEA Advisory Committee meetings and how many were not.

But we know for certain that at least some of the offensive comments about Croton residents were made at the Committee’s official meetings. Thus we would advise caution about any premature judgements on that question.

Also at the meeting, Trustee Stacey Nachtaler, during Trustee Reports, praised the work of the Committee and called for reconciliation around the divisions and hard feelings that the recent revelations have generated. Mayor Brian Pugh also praised the work of the IDEA Advisory Committee, citing in particular the Hispanic Heritage Celebration held at the Croton Free Library this past weekend.

This report will be updated as soon as possible.

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