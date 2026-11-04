Keeping in mind that all results are considered to be unofficial until the election is certified, it is possible to keep tabs on the counting in Westchester County. First, navigate to the searchable election results page at this link. Then, scroll down to the search bar and enter the municipality or candidate you are interested in.

For Croton results, if you just enter “Croton” you will see pop-up choices for the Village Trustee races, the Village Justice race, and the Proposition campaign. Under Display Options, we suggest clicking on Vote Method to get a more detailed picture of what has been counted so far.

As we write at just after 7 AM this morning, results from early voting have been entered, and the counting is slowly beginning of the paper ballots from Election Day. The counting should continue in earnest later this morning although it is not yet clear how long it will take.

Please keep in mind that all results are still only partial, that the numbers (especially from yesterday’s voting) will continue to change, and that it’s not over until it’s over.

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