When The Croton Chronicle launched in October 2023, it was very hard to predict how successful it would be. We explained why we thought Croton needed (or at least would entertain) a new media outlet in a “Welcome” message we published on October 23 of that year, and we published our first real news story on October 29. We count that as the official day of our birth, three years ago. This post is the 1,335th over those three years, or an average of a little more than one post each day during that entire period.

More numbers: As of today, we have 1,724 direct email subscribers, 469 of whom are paid. That is a paid subscription rate of about 27%, which is considered in the industry a very high rate for a publication using the Substack platform and offering a mix of paywalled and free content.

At this time when local journalism is struggling to survive across the United States, and many communities have become “news desserts,” we consider this community endeavor to be a major success.

We say “community endeavor” because we would not have survived without the support not only of our subscribers, but dozens of local residents who help out in many ways behind the scenes, with news tips, research, and advice of all kinds. In addition, over these three years, an ever growing number of community members have made this platform an important vehicle of expression for views of all kinds, in the form of Guest Editorials and comments on our posts.

In addition, local officials and contenders for elected office have come to see the Chronicle as an indispensable vehicle for reaching out to the community, writing Guest Editorials and sitting down for the lengthy election interviews that are a unique feature of the Chronicle. We know that these interviews, usually in Q&A form—which allows prospective voters to read exactly what the candidates have said—are considered essential to many citizens as they make up their minds who to vote for.

Other unique features of the Chronicle include our investigative reports and the tough questions we put to public officials. These stories make some in Croton and the Croton-Harmon school district uncomfortable at times, but they are essential to independent journalism, which is what we are all about. We are gratified to see that even those who don’t always like what we publish nevertheless have come to realize that they have to read the Chronicle to be fully informed about what is going on in our local community.

How can you help celebrate our third anniversary? If you are a free subscriber (meaning that you are missing some of our most important content, including our three years of searchable archives), now is a good time to upgrade your subscription. Until midnight on Election Day, we have discounted an annual sub down to $39 from the usual $50, for first time paid subscribers only. You can do this by clicking on this link and following the prompts.

If you are already a paid subscriber, you can help out by giving a gift subscription to anyone you like, anonymously or otherwise, by clicking on this link.

Give a gift subscription

As we head into our fourth year of publication, we want to thank everyone who has helped, directly or indirectly, to make The Croton Chronicle a success. In doing so, you have done a great deal to help yourself stay well informed about local affairs, which is our primary mission.

Thank you.

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