The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Regina Montana's avatar
Regina Montana
Oct 29

Congratulations to Michael Balter and the writers for the Croton Chronicle! I believe the success is mainly due to Michael's tireless energy and commitment to the people of Croton and his ability to cover a wide range of topics that inform and entertain the public.

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2 replies by Michael Balter and others
Heidi Jurka's avatar
Heidi Jurka
Oct 29

Congratulations! That first contact about my father, dentist Dr.Charles Jurka, started me on a wonderful memory lane journey about my growing up in Croton.

It has been personally rewarding to offer memories and photos of Edith's glass house and other insights.

I am now a happiy paid subscriber and will continue!

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1 reply by Michael Balter
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