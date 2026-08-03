by Heidi A. Jurka

Photographs by Heidi A. Jurka.

Editor’s Note: Early last year we published a story entitled “Tales of an old Croton family: The Jurkas,” about a colorful clan whose local members included a dentist and a psychiatrist, and whose slightly more distant relatives included a famous actress. Our primary source was Heidi Jurka, the daughter of the dentist, who grew up in Croton together with her sister and has many fond memories of her childhood here.

In 1962, Heidi’s aunt, psychiatrist Edith Jurka, bought the property that is today Gouveia Park. After several years of debates with architects, the house best known today as the Gouveia House (recently officially renamed as the “Ann Gallelli Recreation, Event, Arts & Learning Space”), was completed in 1967. In 1984, Edith sold the house to Laurel Theise (later Laurel Gouveia.)

In this photo easy, Heidi Jurka shares her memories of the house in its earliest days. They are keyed to the four photos above.

Photo at Upper Left: Expansive view of the Hudson.

One of the distinct pleasures of this unique house was how safe it felt, despite the window walls. In all seasons they didn’t shake or rattle from the powerful winds that surged through the Hudson River Valley. Standing in there, gazing out, it felt like you were soaring… flying in that moment.

There was a swing you could sit on by the stairwell and just rock back and forth in bliss. People walking outside on the other side of the river, over two miles wide, could actually be seen… The dark night sky was studded with gleaming stars, and occasionally, unexplainable lights, craft and flashes.

You could turn 360 degrees, and the property’s terrain views charmed as well. It was expansive, liberating and addictive. You didn’t want to leave… Enhanced by a huge interior wall made entirely of bookshelves, full of extraordinary volumes…

Photo at Upper Right: Southern view corner shot.

The huge scope of the view from all sides made you blend into nature. Edith once remarked that the bird-like perspective was of huge benefit to her psychotherapy patients. Edith had embraced meditation as a tool for her clients. That expansive feeling from inside the house made people relax more and go deeper without fear.

Even sipping a cup of herbal tea, curled up on the sofa as the deer and other critters scurried past, gave reflecting and talking things out a blossoming feeling of release and safety. It made people so comfortable that they actually looked forward to their sessions, rather than feeling it was something they must do for sanity validation.

Edith never mentioned specific people, of course, confidentiality was always essential for her.

Photo at Bottom Left: The driveway home.

The long, wide, curving driveway with landscaping took a long time to finish. For years it was just torn up gravel and dirt. Endless construction trucks and tractors frequented it. My own family, living closer to Harmon on Radnor, didn’t get up and drive by it that often, early on. But one day, coming back from that terrific old fruit stand out towards the motel, we drove by to see this! So carefully designed to be wide enough, it elegantly circled around with careful staging. It obstructed the view of the house from the road for much needed privacy.

As kids we scampered around the seven-acre grounds on constant treasure hunts for wonderful new flowers and shrubs, tree plantings and nesting baby birds. They were often paired with exotic statuettes that Edith had collected from Japan, Europe and other world travels, when not busy with a prominent psychiatric practice in her Manhattan apartment location.

Photo at Bottom Right: Construction begins, and on Route 9 below.

It was quite an evolution over the years to see grassy rolling acreage ripped up, replaced with the gashes of deep construction paths and dirt piled high. On the house site area, they wiped it clean, right out to the very edge.

Being just a kid, I scampered out onto the ledge one day while walking ahead with the family. I balanced, unconcerned, on the edge, watching the Route 9 highway construction activity below until my horrified parents calmly ordered me back on the grass. I was told not to do THAT again! Haha!

But it was a privilege and an education to see how it eventually evolved into such a well built, unique and cherished space—admired to this day, bookcase, swing and all.

Aunt Edith’s spirit still visits, and she is proud and honored to observe the many updates to her house and spacious grounds. With a good, worthwhile future plan in place… She is cheering you on.

Heidi Jurka (left) and Dr. Edith Jurka (right)

Heidi Jurka attended Croton-Harmon High School, then left to attend college in California in 1973. After moving back to Croton for a short time, she embarked on a career as a chef, first in New Mexico and then in Florida. She currently lives in Virginia. Her latest book is “The Making of a Psychic.”

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