by Mary Lynn Dlabola

Nearly twenty years ago, my family and I chose to make Croton-on-Hudson our home. After spending much of our lives on Long Island, we were drawn to Croton’s natural beauty, open spaces, strong sense of community, and small-village character.

We found something special here. And like so many of our neighbors, I want to make sure future generations have the opportunity to enjoy those same qualities.

I am running for Village Trustee because I love Croton, believe deeply in public service, and want residents to have a stronger voice in decisions that affect their neighborhoods, their finances, and their quality of life.

Bronx County Supreme Court

I bring 44 years of public service in the New York State court system, including serving as a Court Attorney, Chief Court Attorney, and Special Referee in the Supreme Court, Bronx County. My career has taught me the importance of listening carefully, weighing competing interests fairly, respecting the law, and making thoughtful decisions that can significantly affect people’s lives.

Those are the qualities I would bring to our Village Board.

Protecting Croton’s Independence and Our Village Court

One issue that distinguishes me from my opponent, Len Simon, is my commitment to preserving important local services and institutions.

I am concerned about the loss of Croton’s local assessor’s office and repeated consideration of moving our Village Court to the Town of Cortlandt.

I strongly support keeping Croton’s Court in Croton.

Our Village Court is an important local institution that serves residents and helps preserve Croton’s independence. Before considering changes to services that residents rely upon, we should demonstrate a clear public benefit, carefully evaluate the costs, and most importantly, listen to the people affected.

I believe we should be strengthening our local institutions, not gradually diminishing them.

Smart Growth, Not Growth at Any Cost

I recognize that communities must evolve. I am not opposed to development, and I support housing opportunities that allow young families, working people, and seniors to remain in Croton.

But growth should be thoughtful, balanced, and compatible with what makes Croton special.

The increasing pace of development along Riverside Avenue and in Harmon raises legitimate concerns about parking, traffic, pedestrian safety, infrastructure, and neighborhood architecture. Future proposals, including those associated with NY Forward initiatives, deserve careful public scrutiny.

Before approving additional density, we must understand how it will affect our roads, water and sewer systems, schools, parking availability, and existing residents.

I am especially concerned about the challenges facing seniors and residents who depend upon convenient parking and safe, accessible streets.

I believe development decisions should begin with a simple question: How will this improve life for the people who already call Croton home, while responsibly welcoming those who wish to join us?

Affordable Housing and Opportunities for Every Generation

I support affordable homeownership and believe it can provide families with a meaningful path toward financial stability.

My own son and his family began their homeownership journey in an affordable condominium in Briarcliff Manor. After ten years, they were able to purchase a house in the same community, opening their condominium to another family.

I have seen firsthand how these opportunities can work.

I also support thoughtfully planned ADU’s (accessory dwelling units) and housing options that help seniors age in place, accommodate multigenerational families, and welcome new residents.

However, these policies must include appropriate safeguards, neighborhood input, and protections against the conversion of residential housing into short-term transient commercial rentals which could put a strain on parking and other resources.

We must also prioritize senior housing so longtime residents are not forced to leave the community they helped build.

Protecting Croton’s Natural Beauty

Croton’s hillsides, trees, waterways, and open spaces are among our greatest treasures. Once lost, many cannot be replaced.

I believe we need stronger protections for steep slopes, ridge lines, mature trees, and environmentally sensitive properties.

Our zoning laws should ensure that developers cannot use large areas of steep or environmentally constrained land to justify excessive building density. I support examining stronger limits on hillside grading, tree removal, and construction near vulnerable slopes, drawing on effective protections adopted by other Hudson Valley communities.

Development should respect the land, not simply maximize what can be built upon it.

Safe Streets and Livable Neighborhoods

I support making Croton safer for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, and especially our children and seniors.

Bicycle lanes can be an important part of that effort, but infrastructure alone is not enough. With the growing popularity of e-bikes and other motorized devices, we need better education, clear safety rules, and consistent enforcement.

We must ensure that everyone can safely share our streets and sidewalks.

I also support practical improvements to everyday quality of life, including expanding dog park opportunities and hours, considering an additional dog park as part of future Gouveia Park planning, and gradually phasing out gas-powered leaf blowers through a reasonable transition that considers residents and landscapers alike, while incentivizing electric leaf blower purchase and usage.

These may seem like smaller issues, but local government is about the everyday experiences of the people it serves.

A Different Approach to Village Leadership

I respect anyone willing to serve our community, including my opponent, Len Simon. Public service requires time, effort, and a willingness to make difficult decisions.

But respect does not require agreement.

I believe Croton needs a more cautious approach to development, a stronger commitment to preserving local services, greater attention to neighborhood impacts, and more meaningful public participation before major decisions are made.

I also believe that independent judgment matters. Residents deserve trustees who will ask difficult questions, examine alternatives, and make decisions based on what is best for Croton rather than simply following the prevailing position.

Throughout my legal career, I have learned that people may disagree passionately and still deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Listening is not a courtesy; it is fundamental to making good decisions.

I do not pretend to have every answer. I will ask questions, study the facts, seek out different perspectives, and be willing to reconsider my position when the evidence warrants it.

Why I Am Asking for Your Vote

I am not running because I believe everything in Croton is wrong. Far from it. We have much to be proud of, including our dedicated Village employees, volunteers, first responders, local businesses, and neighbors who give so generously of themselves.

I am running because I believe we can do better at protecting what makes Croton special while planning responsibly for its future.

My commitment is simple: to listen, to be independent, to exercise sound judgment, and to put the interests of Croton residents first.

On Election Day, I respectfully ask for your vote for Village Trustee on the Voice of Croton line ROW F.

Together, we can protect what we love about Croton while making thoughtful choices for the generations who will call it home.

Mary Lynn Dlabola, Esq.

Candidate for Village Trustee

Voice of Croton, Row F on the Ballot

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