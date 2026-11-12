by Rob Abbot

Democratic Party Commissioner Tajian Nelson and Republican Commissioner Douglas Colety

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has rightly deplored the Election Day breakdown of vote counting equipment in Westchester and called for a “bi-partisan review” of the failures. Unfortunately, his response amounts to asking the fox to investigate what happened in the hen house.

The dirty little secret of elections in New York is that the state entrusts the political parties themselves with overseeing elections. The Westchester Board of Elections is led by two commissioners, each of whom is appointed by the either the Republican or Democratic Party. These two political appointees haul in salaries in excess of $220,000 and preside over a full time staff of nearly two hundred people, consisting of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans.

One consequence of this staffing structure is that party affiliation is a primary criteria in hiring decisions. Experience, competence, and professionalism may characterize many BOE employees, but partisan affiliation is an essential consideration in BOE hiring. This “bi-partisan” system is a recipe for nepotism and Boss Tweed style hiring.

The County Executive’s call for a bi-partisan review of the November 3 catastrophe buys into this flaw. A review conducted by an equal number of Democratic and Republican partisans will have the same incentive that animates the Board itself: protecting partisan advantage and/or shifting blame to the other party.

Ken Jenkins

County Executive Jenkins is careful to point out that he has no authority over the Westchester Board of Elections, so the review he envisions will not result in consequences even if it is able to identify the source of the Election Day failures. What is needed is a non-partisan, independent investigation with subpoena power and the incentive to get to the bottom of what happened. Such an investigation should be instigated by the Westchester Legislature or the Westchester County District Attorney.

Any investigation should also include an examination of how the “bi-partisan” structure of New York Boards of Election may have contributed to the Election Day failures that Mr. Jenkins rightly calls a “debacle.”

Rob Abbot is a retired northern Virginia middle school teacher who now lives in Croton-on-Hudson. He is active in local organizations.

Editor’s Note: The Chronicle strives to give voice to the widest possible diversity of opinions in our community. To discuss a submission, please get in touch at TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com

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