The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Stacey Nachtaler's avatar
Stacey Nachtaler
16h

The Westchester County BOE structure needs a massive transformation and I would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins to share my experiences and offer suggestions.

Non partisan community groups or Independents are left without proper support and representation throughout the entire election calendar of events from petition documents to ballot positions to being left off the list to be contacted or witness election counting or recounting.

BOE should NOT be partisan.

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Myra Oney's avatar
Myra Oney
21h

It's not a "dirty little secret" that the BOE is comprised equally of democrats and republicans. It's quite transparent and is meant to insure non-partisanship in the administration of the elections. I'm curious as to how the writer would envision this working otherwise. I agree that an independent investigative committee would do best in this case, although I do believe it was a case of human error and nothing nefarious.

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