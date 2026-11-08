The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Sutherland's avatar
Kathleen Sutherland
4d

Mary Lynn, thank you so much for your time and effort to run for village government and represent the many people who are not in favor of rampant development and lack of government transparency in our small village. For the record, I have been a registered voting Democrat for 50 years. I understand that many people don't have time to delve into what is taking place in their village and they put faith and trust in their registered party. Especially after the trauma that we have been going through these past two years.... But awareness has been raised and I'm hopeful that our village can approach new initiatives with more prudence and transparency than in the past.

Reply
Share
Mary Anne Mize's avatar
Mary Anne Mize
4d

I voted for you, knowing little, actually. Your focus on LISTENING and how you practice it at your job site, is medicine for changing these angry times around.

Thank you for your energy around local governance. It all starts here.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.