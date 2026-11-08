by Mary Lynn Dlabola

Mary Lynn Dlabola with her running mate Sam Watkins/ Photo by Michael Balter

I want to thank everyone who supported my campaign for Village Trustee: the volunteers who knocked on doors and gathered signatures, the donors who believed in this effort, and every resident who took the time to vote. I am deeply grateful to Voice of Croton and to everyone who worked behind the scenes to make this campaign possible.

I congratulate Maria Slippen and Len Simon on their election to the Board of Trustees, and I wish them well as they serve our village.

I entered this race not as a career politician, but as a neighbor who spent these past months talking with and listening to residents across Croton. What I heard shaped every part of this campaign. Residents want local government that is transparent, responsive and accountable. They want development that is thoughtful and consistent with the Village’s character and comprehensive plan. They want agenda items shared clearly and early enough for them to be heard. And they want to keep the Village Court here in Croton.

Those concerns do not end with this election. I hope the Board will keep weighing the cumulative impacts of development, engage its advisory boards, and give residents a meaningful voice before decisions are made.

I also want to thank Judge Sam Watkins, who ran alongside me this year, and those whose work over the past two years has given so many residents a voice in village government. Sam served as Croton Justice for 19 years and we look forward to the village Board of Trustees recognizing and celebrating his many contributions very soon.

The results did not go our way, but I remain committed to this community. I will keep serving it with humility, openness, and a willingness to listen, learn and evolve.

Thank you again for your support.

Editor’s Note: The Chronicle plans to publish its analysis and commentary on the election results tomorrow.

To share this post, or to share The Croton Chronicle, please click on these links.

Share

Share The Croton Chronicle

Comments policy: No personal attacks or trolling, and no anonymous comments. Please be polite and respectful at all times.

Leave a comment