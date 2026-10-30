by Sherry Horowitz

In this current mid term election cycle, President Donald Trump has asked Americans to vote as if his name were on the ballot (which, of course, it isn’t.) I guess he’s asking us for a referendum on his policies and priorities. So, let’s take a look at how Trump has chosen to spend our taxpayer dollars in his second term as President.

1. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Department of Defense’s largest and most complicated budget request in the past 50 years totals $961 billion, including $113 billion in funding provided by the 2025 Reconciliation Act. Additionally, the CBO estimates that a national missile defense system possessing capabilities broadly consistent with those in the “Iron Dome for America” executive order would cost about $1.2 trillion to develop, deploy, and operate for 20 years.

2. According to the American Immigration Council, by July 2026, ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security, had already spent or set aside $58 billion of tax payer dollars it received in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, with $45 billion for immigration detention alone.

The number of people held in detention centers increased by nearly 75% in 2025; currently around 68,000 people are detained in these facilities, according to the latest ICE data. ICE has awarded two private prison companies, CoreCivic and the GEO Group, federal contracts to build, staff and supervise detention centers; together they have opened nine new detention centers for ICE use. Both companies have reported $2 billion, or a 13 percent increase in revenue in 2025.

In addition, in 2025, Congress provided US Customs and Border Protection, also a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security, an additional $46.6 billion for border wall construction, a record sum.

3. The financial implications of the Iran war are significant and ongoing. According to Reuters, the US military has spent over $47 billion of tax payer money on the war in Iran, or an estimated $59.39 million per day. According to Forbes, that translates into $2,000 per household so far.

According to the Associated Press, the latest estimate does not include damage to US bases in the Middle East. A report from the Pentagon Inspector General released last month said Iranian strikes have damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and other structures at U.S. bases in Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Jordan.

An American plane damaged by an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan AFB, Saudi Arabia.

4. According to the Third Country Deportation Watch, the Trump administration has sent $81.5 million of taxpayer money directly to at least 35 foreign governments in third country transfer agreements, sending asylum seekers, refugees and other immigrants to countries with which they have no previous ties. According to the tracker from Refugees International and Human Rights First, over 25,000 people have been sent to 31 countries under these agreements.

5. According to the Center for American Progress, the Trump administration has spent or plans to spend at least $1.6 billion in taxpayer dollars on vanity projects. According to the Washington Post, renovations made to the White House, including the president’s luxury ballroom (the public portion), is the biggest projected expense at an estimated $927 million.

Other examples of projects include $400 million that will be required to provide security upgrades to the luxury jet the president received as a gift from the Qatari government, and which he plans to keep for his own personal use; the $16 million botched attempt to renovate the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool; and the proposed $100 million to construct the president’s Triumphal Arch. Also included in this reckoning is the $10 million for Trump’s self-promotional and partisan TV ads, which were an illegal use of taxpayer money. Turmp has declined to reimburse the government for those ads.

Rendering of Trump’s “Triumphal Arch”

6. All of these governmental expenditures of taxpayer money contribute to a massive increase in the national debt. According to the U.S. National Debt & Spending Tracker, as of October 2026, the current national debt, the total amount owed by the federal government, is a whopping $40.57 trillion, increasing by about $21.74 billion daily. Each citizen’s share of the national debt is about $121,113.

So, what we have now is an economic perfect storm. We have the Trump administration spending billions of taxpayer money on the Department of Defense, on the war in Iran, on expanding and further militarizing ICE, on building detention centers, on paying foreign governments and on funding vanity projects. We have an unprecedented and exploding national debt. And the majority of the changes made by the Big Beautiful Bill—which include both new provisions and extentions of expiring provisions—are projected to actually increase the federal deficit by $4.0 trillion over the 2025-2034 budget period.

In other words, extended and enhanced tax cuts will actually serve to reduce revenue to the government at the same time as our debt is increasing exponentially.

And in the midst of this financial chaos, the Trump administration is doing precisely nothing to address and alleviate the rising inflation that continues to plague struggling, hard-working American workers and their families. This administration has not only contributed to the higher cost of living, with its global tariffs and war on Iran, it has also intentionally and aggressively de-funded the very social safety nets that provide much needed assistance to millions of beleaguered and embattled families and individuals.

Trump’s choices have made his agenda abundantly clear: To further benefit the already wealthy individuals and corporations by relieving them of their fair share of taxes while actually harming the rest of us by slashing the very programs that provide the basic necessities of life. I believe there are better choices to be made to prioritize the real and essential needs of all Americans.

So, if Trump is on the ballot (figuratively speaking, of course), I won’t be voting for him.

No matter how you vote, please exercise your civic duty and vote. Vote early (there’s still time, through November 1), vote by mail, or vote in person on Election Day (Tuesday November 3), but do vote. Our democracy demands that every voice be heard!

Long-time Croton resident Sherry Horowitz is a former Village Trustee.

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