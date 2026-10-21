by Tara Fishler, Interim Executive Director, NAMI Westchester

Have you or someone you care about ever struggled emotionally? Maybe you are going through a rough patch in your life or know someone who is? Whether it’s just a tough time or there is an ongoing mental health condition, a key to getting through it is connection.

NAMI Westchester (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is a vibrant local affiliate of a National organization. If you picture waves in the sea, you can imagine the ebb and flow of challenging times. When there is a low tide, it may be hard to see that things will improve. The SEA of NAMI can help you through. We provide Support, Education, and Advocacy to reduce the stigma and provide hope for people experiencing life’s difficulties. We have many live and virtual Support groups and a helpline 914-592-5458. We give Educational presentations in K-12 schools and colleges, as well as workplace, veterans, Spanish and Faith-based initiatives.

Join us for our Advocacy efforts, locally and in Albany. See yourself in the SEA of NAMI!

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and bullying in both schools and in the workplace is a leading cause of anxiety, depression, and suicide. This month is an opportunity to raise awareness, encourage conversations, and share resources.

One misconception is that if we say the word “suicide” it will put the idea in someone’s mind. In fact, the opposite is true. If you are wondering if someone is thinking about it, while it may be hard to ask, doing so may just save their life. Show you are concerned. Ask directly, “Are you thinking about suicide?” It shows that you are taking them seriously.

If they are, be there for them and offer an non-judgmental ear. Either way, you are not alone. You can call or text #988 anytime for support, advice, and resources. It doesn’t just have to be in a crisis. You can contact trained people who can listen and guide you through whatever you are going through.

In Westchester, we are fortunate to have five mobile crisis units that can assist as needed. The Westchester police are also trained in crisis intervention. So, if you call #988, they can listen and provide resources, and if it is an emergency, they can dispatch the appropriate help.

All of NAMI Westchester programs are provided free of charge, which we are able to do thanks to donations and sponsors. We are also always looking for volunteers!

Join us at our next event, our 5K Run, Saturday, November 7, 2026, 8:00 am at Westchester Community College, https://events.elitefeats.com/namiwestchesterfall26#info

See you there!

Tara Fishler is Interim Executive Director of NAMI Westchester.

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