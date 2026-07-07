by Caitlin Vogus, Freedom of the Press Foundation

For years, proponents of press freedom have sought to hold foreign regimes accountable for protecting this essential pillar of democracy. But these days, the U.S. needs to take a hard look in the mirror, too.

In the last year, our U.S. Press Freedom Tracker has documented hundreds of press freedom violations in the United States, the equivalent of more than one per day. Taken together, these incidents are evidence of an unprecedented, coordinated assault on press freedom being led by the highest levels of our government.

From the streets of Minneapolis to the halls of the Pentagon, the Trump administration is dismantling the First Amendment right to gather and report the news.

Criminalizing the messenger

The majority of press freedom incidents we’ve cataloged recently are of journalists being assaulted and arrested while covering protests.

Most reporters arrested at demonstrations have their charges dropped later. But not journalists Don Lemon, Georgia Fort, and Junn Bollman. They now face bogus charges under federal prosecution for engaging in obviously constitutionally protected reporting while covering a protest at a St. Paul, Minnesota, church in January.

Don Lemon and Georgia Fort

They’re not the only journalists prosecuted for covering anti-immigration protests in Minnesota. In one notable case, photographer John Abernathy also faced federal criminal charges for his reporting at a different protest in a Minneapolis suburb last January, though the case against him was later dropped. Abernathy was pictured tossing his camera to another photographer to protect it, while being surrounded and arrested by federal agents.

Other journalists in New Jersey and Los Angeles are also still facing charges for covering demonstrations.

Targeting routine reporting

Outside the context of protests, multiple federal agencies are also trying to redefine routine journalism as wrong or illegal.

Perhaps most notoriously, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tried to ban reporters from the Pentagon unless they signed what amounts to a loyalty pledge promising not to ask sources for information. Even after a court said the ban (and a subsequent rewrite) was unconstitutional, the government continues to fight for the right to exclude reporters who aren’t interested in acting as Pentagon stenographers.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi have tried to chill reporting by accusing journalists of “doxxing” or fomenting violence against federal immigration agents by naming them or photographing them in public. They’ve threatened to prosecute CNN for reporting on an ICE-watching app and coerced app stores into removing that software, a clear violation of the Constitution.

At the FBI, Director Kash Patel launched a retaliatory “stalking” investigation into New York Times reporter Elizabeth Williamson because Williamson did her job: reaching out to Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins to ask for a comment on reporting that Patel was using government resources on Wilkins’ behalf. Even the Department of Justice thought that was too much, concluding there was no legal basis for the investigation of Williamson.

Brendan Carr/ official portrait

But perhaps no government official has done more to target journalism on Trump’s behalf than Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr. By threatening to punish broadcasters for reporting and editing news, using the FCC’s regulatory authority to punish disfavored media companies like ABC and programs like “The View,” and encouraging media mergers meant to benefit the Trump administration, Carr has shown he’s willing to trade the First Amendment (and whatever dignity he has left, considering he wears a gilded bust of Trump as a lapel pin) for political points.

Waging war on whistleblowers

The Trump administration is also moving aggressively to shut down journalists’ relationships with their sources.

In January, the FBI raided the home of Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson, the “federal government whisperer” who’d written about the hundreds of her confidential sources from within the government. When the agency asked a court for the search warrant allowing the raid, the government purposefully omitted any mention of the Privacy Protection Act of 1980, a federal law that prohibits such raids in almost all circumstances.

Hannah Natanson/ Washington Post

More recently, the DOJ used the Espionage Act to charge Courtney Williams, a former Army employee who spoke to reporter Seth Harp about sexual harassment and discrimination in the military. Like most Espionage Act cases involving reporters and sources, this case doesn’t seem to be about national security. It’s about hiding government misconduct by retaliating against journalists and sources who expose it.

The government has also subpoenaed journalists at The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, seeking to force them to testify before a grand jury, almost certainly about their confidential sources. It withdrew the subpoenas after the news outlets objected, but there’s every reason to believe the administration will try this legal maneuver to uncover journalists’ confidential sources again in the future.

A pattern of persecution

This is only the tip of the iceberg. We haven’t even gotten into the SLAPP lawsuits, the attacks on immigrant journalists, the threats to jail journalists who refuse to burn sources, the yanking of funding from public media, and so much more.

In other words, the U.S. is rapidly joining the ranks of the world’s worst press freedom offenders.

But it’s not too late to fight back.

Newsrooms can sue over press freedom violations and win. Lawmakers can reform the Espionage Act and Privacy Protection Act, and pass a federal shield law protecting journalists and their sources. Journalists can and should write and speak out about press freedom violations. The public can take action to demand that the Trump administration stop treating the First Amendment like a suggestion.

The United States can’t lead the world in defending press freedom when it’s actively dismantling it at home. It’s time to stop asking the Trump administration to respect the First Amendment. We need to use the courts, Congress, and the power of the people to force it.

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Caitlin Vogus is the senior adviser, advocacy at Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF), where she works to defend and protect press freedoms, journalists, and whistleblowers. Prior to FPF, Vogus was the deputy director of the Free Expression Project at the Center for Democracy & Technology, a senior staff attorney at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, an attorney adviser at the Federal Communications Commission, and a law clerk at the Virginia Court of Appeals. She received her J.D. from Harvard Law School and bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia, where she was a student journalist.

Editor’s Note: A version of this editorial was previously published as a blog post on freedom.press, the Freedom of the Press Foundation website. All freedom.press content is published under a Creative Commons license, with any blogpost free to republish at any time with appropriate credit. We are grateful to the Foundation for providing this version of the piece specially to The Chronicle. Click on this link to sign up for the Foundation’s newsletters to get their latest updates.

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