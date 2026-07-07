The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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chris oconnor's avatar
chris oconnor
Jul 7

Journalists bring light to dark places Those who try to block the light are scared…they must be hiding something.

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ASHOK Malhotra's avatar
ASHOK Malhotra
Jul 8

My concern is that with CBS and, now, CNN owned by David Ellison the reporting will be more and more Conservative biased. So, more Fox News.

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