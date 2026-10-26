by Diane Alden

Thanks to NY State Senator Peter Harckham, the Old Croton Aqueduct trail in Ossining is now more accessible to walkers of all abilities.

The Friends of the Old Croton Aqueduct (FOCA), a volunteer-run nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting, preserving and enhancing the Old Croton Aqueduct (OCA), have some extraordinary news to report. This 26-mile trail, a NY State Historic Park and a National Historic Landmark, is now more accessible thanks to Senator Harckham’s initiative.

Last year, we discussed the trail with him, letting him know that there were three sections in Ossining that were hard to traverse because of large rocks, erosion, and exposed roots. He offered the resources of his office to help, reflecting his commitment to the environment and to accessibility.

New York State Senator Pete Harckham

The first results are now visible. The section of the OCA that runs alongside Windrose on Hudson, just south of Fowler Avenue, has been completely rebuilt with a new permeable trail surface. Thanks to these improvements, I, at age 80+, walked easily on this section where I would not have considered walking before.

Now the Senator has authorized FOCA to apply for a grant administered through his office to remediate the second section, near Piping Rock Drive. The Friends are also strategizing how to remediate the third, adjacent section, and are currently exploring funding options.

Bravo to NY State Parks for taking on the challenge to construct the new trail, to Senator Harckham for inspiring us and helping make the improvements possible, and gratitude to FOCA for coordinating the efforts.

We invite hikers to explore and enjoy this newly restored section of the trail. And watch for other significant enhancements coming soon. To learn more or to get involved, visit aqueduct.org.

Diane Alden, pictured above on a remediated section of the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail after NY State Parks rebuilt it, is a Board Member of the Friends of the Old Croton Aqueduct.

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