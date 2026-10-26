The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Diane Alden's avatar
Diane Alden
Oct 26

Thank you Michael Balter for publishing this so fast after I submitted it. I do have to make a correction though; if you read what I wrote you will see that although the Senator provided the inspiration and encouragement for this remediation, he has not yet provided the grant money. NY State Parks did the work described in this editorial and the Senator has given us the green light and encouragement to apply to remediate the second section, for which we are very grateful, so we are working to complete the application which involves finding the right contractor to do the work. Wish us luck!

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Choire Sicha's avatar
Choire Sicha
Oct 26

Now we should work on reopening access to the Croton River. Not that telling us we can’t access it will stop us.

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