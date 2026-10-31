by Jean Avolio

Ali Jaffery is representing the author in a case against the Croton-Harmon school district

Some of you may remember my Guest Editorial in the Chronicle on September 28, 2026 about my 19 years with the Croton-Harmon school district. This letter is about something different. I have been reading what people write about Ali Jaffery, and I find it hard to square with the man I have gotten to know, who went out of his way to help me even when it may cost him something.

When I realized I needed a lawyer, I didn’t know where to start. I was a teacher’s aide and a union president, not someone with an attorney on speed dial. A friend gave me Ali’s number. He called me back the same day and let me tell the whole story from the beginning, and believe me, it is a long story! He asked good questions, he took notes, and when I was finished he told me plainly what he could do for me and what he couldn’t. He never promised me anything. After the year I’d had, that meant a great deal.

Ali has a daughter in the Croton-Harmon schools, and he is running for office in this village. Taking a case against the district was not going to make his life easier on either count. He knew that, and he took my case anyway.

I lived in Croton as a teenager and later for several years as an adult. I spent 19 years in this district working with children who needed an adult to slow down and listen to them. That is what the village should look for in a judge. Most people who walk into the Village Court are nervous and most don’t have a lawyer. They deserve someone who will hear them out and explain what is happening to them.

I know from personal experience that Ali does that. Ali puts himself out there to help everyday folks who have been treated unfairly because he himself knows exactly what it is like to be in that position. I am grateful for him and Croton would be privileged to have him as its Village Justice.

Early voting runs through Sunday, November 1, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. I no longer live in the Village, so I cannot, but I hope you will vote for a true man of the people, Ali Jaffery.

Jean Avolio is a 1986 graduate of the Croton-Harmon School District. She dedicated 19 years of her life to working with students at Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School and now lives in Danbury, CT.

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