by Maria Slippen, Croton Village Trustee

Thank you, Croton. There were real choices on the ballot this year, and I do not take it lightly that you returned me to the Board for two more years with the most votes. Many people who don’t agree with me on everything still chose to vote for me, and I am especially grateful to them. Our village is strongest when we work together with people with whom we don’t perfectly align, and I intend to honor that trust.

As I begin my next term, I want to share where I see Croton today and where I will be focusing. We start from a position of real strength. The Village has earned recognition for its work on housing and the environment. We moved to extend the Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) to our volunteer EMS members and adopted a property tax exemption for permanently disabled veterans, meaningful commitments to people who have served this community.

I am glad we hired a planner to help the Village pursue grants. Candidly, our results have not yet matched our hopes, while neighboring communities have won significant awards that are funding real projects. Our next major opportunity is NY Forward, the State’s downtown revitalization program, and a competitive application depends on public participation. I encourage every resident to take part.

Nowhere is the desire for progress clearer than at Gouveia Park. Residents tell me they are excited about what the park could become and frustrated that things have not moved more quickly. I hear it from our advisory committees, seniors, the school community and families with children of every age. The capital improvements underway are an important foundation, but we cannot wait for every piece to be finished. We need to push forward now with the activities the park can support today.

Proposed Gouveia Park master plan.

We added the long-awaited Assistant Village Manager position because the Manager’s office was stretched too thin. Residents should now see faster responses, steady follow-through and real support for our advisory committees. I have been open about my concerns with how that search was handled, and the current Village Clerk search is a chance to set a higher standard, one that keeps every trustee equally informed.

The proposed leaf blower and animal laws have drawn a tremendous amount of public input, and our decisions should reflect it rather than rush past it. On the animal law, I still believe a facilitated conversation between neighbors is a better first step than writing law around a single dispute.

Residents on Lounsbury have lived with discolored water for far too long. I know the Village is planning and budgeting for our aging infrastructure, and that work matters. But if we are told to expect more problems like this, we should prepare for them. That means more creative solutions, closer work with our government partners to get fixes more quickly, and a public discussion now so we have a plan instead of scrambling each time. I will be asking for that discussion.

Residents also continue to ask me about the IDEA Committee. Those concerns are not resolved simply because they are not on an agenda. The community deserves an open conversation and clear safeguards going forward, and I will keep advocating for both.

You can make your voice heard right now. The Police Advisory Committee’s community survey is open, and I urge every resident to complete it through the Village website or social media.

Croton is doing many things well, and it can do even more to serve the people who live here. I was grateful to hear from so many of you during the election, and I hope you will continue to reach out.

Maria Slippen is a newly re-elected Croton Village Trustee.

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