by Maria Slippen

Jill Paice/ COPPER AND TOD PHOTOGRAPHY

To my Croton Neighbors,

Thank you to everyone who has taken part in this election, whether you volunteered, wrote a letter, watched the debate, or took the time to learn about the candidates and vote. A village runs on people who pay attention, and a lot of you did.

I especially want to thank everyone who has already voted early. If you have not voted yet, there is still time: Today is the last day of early voting, and polls are open on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, from 6 AM to 9 PM.

Early voting continues today, Sunday, until 6 PM at the Croton Municipal Building

Early voting in Croton means a great deal to me. I was proud to be part of the effort to bring it here, and I did that work as a resident, between my first term on the Board and my return in 2024. Our numbers show it was worth it. For a village our size, we punch well above our weight at our early voting site, and our turnout there is strong year after year. When voting fits into people’s lives, more people do it, and our local decisions reflect more of our community.

That experience taught me something I hope every resident takes to heart: You do not need one of the five seats on the dais to make a real difference here. Residents who show up and stay involved shape how this village works. Come to meetings, join a committee, send an email, speak up when something matters to you.

We will need that involvement, because this season covered real ground: How Croton should grow, what it costs to live here, public safety, and how residents can have a meaningful voice in village decisions. People who care about this place see those issues differently, and that kind of disagreement is healthy.

Beyond the campaign, Croton is also in the middle of some difficult conversations about how we make sure everyone feels they belong here. Those conversations are far from finished. This is hard work without easy answers, and it deserves more than a quick fix or a rush to the next topic. I am here for that work.

Once the votes are counted, we are all still neighbors, and the issues will still be here. I hope we can approach them in good faith, including with the people we disagreed with this fall. No matter how the vote turns out, my commitment to Croton will not change. This village works best when we work through our differences together.

Harmonic Landing/ Village of Croton-on-Hudson

If you made it this far, thank you. I want to leave you with something that captures what I love most about this village. Next Sunday, November 8, at 3 PM, the Village will celebrate Harmonic Landing, the new public art installation by Bruce Odland and Sam Auinger at Croton Landing. Our Arts & Humanities Advisory Council stepped up to organize the afternoon, and it brings together so much of what makes Croton special: Volunteers who give their time, artists who help us see this place in new ways, and a stretch of the Hudson that still takes my breath away. The celebration will include a guided sound walk and a conversation about the work.

The celebration carries special meaning now. We lost Bruce recently, and I feel lucky to have known him through this project. His love for Croton and for art shaped every part of Harmonic Landing, and his legacy will live on at the Landing for years to come. I hope you will join us to honor him and experience the gift he left our village.

As always, I welcome your thoughts. Feel free to reach out anytime.



Maria Slippen, Village Trustee

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