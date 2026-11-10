by Carol S. Weed (M.A., RPA)

On July 17, 2026, proposed revisions to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act were sent to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) by ACHP’s Vice Chairman. He asked the ACHP Board to review the proposed revisions and accept them by July 24.

The ACHP accepted the revisions, even though the proposed regulatory rewrite of Section 106 would silence the voices of the public and Tribal Nations and transfer all decision making to federal agencies and developers. Since July, a coalition managed by Cultural Heritages Partners, Washington, DC, has lobbied their U.S. senators and representatives; state governors and representatives; and local historic commissions and historians.

However, while the ACHP lobbying effort was underway, on September 30, 2026, the U.S. Senate released the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA.) BAAJA rescinds, revises, and rewords the NHPA in its entirety. It fundamentally alters historic preservation review, consultation duties, review timelines, and access to judicial remedies. If effectively overrides the revisions proposed by ACHP in July.

The BAAJA changes curtail public participation in federal decisions that affect local communities; strip federal preservation law of the language for meaningful consultation; changes the definition of consultation; eliminates the requirements for “avoidance, minimization, and mitigation;” eliminates protections for Traditional Cultural Landscapes; and imperils thousands of significant cultural and historical sites that will not meet the new definition of “historic.”

Yesterday, November 9, the reconvened U.S. Senate was scheduled to vote on advancing BAAJA for a final vote on November 16. There is time for you to make your voice heard and to ask your representatives, existing and/or new, to reconsider the serious and unnecessary changes to the NHPA.

For more information, see the Cultural Heritage Partners Website at this link.

Carol Weed is a longtime leader of our local archaeology chapter, which is based at the Nature Center in Croton Point Park, and an expert in Native American ceramics and other artifacts.

November 11: Carol Weed has provided the following update.

The procedural motion on S. 5653 (Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act) was taken on Monday, Nov. 9. By 73-25 the motion passed. Next consideration is currently scheduled for November 16th.

It appears that the ACHP proposed changes to Section 106 of the NHPA, which were to be considered further yesterday (Nov. 10) are holding for resolution of the status of S. 5653.

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