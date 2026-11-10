The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Kathleen Sutherland's avatar
Kathleen Sutherland
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Thank you so much, Carol, for alerting and reminding the public about this important act that is, to my mind, deceptively named. We need to be alert to policy changes that remove our rights to determine how our lands are utilized.

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