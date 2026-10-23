by Maria Slippen, Croton Village Trustee

Earlier this year, the Board adopted guidelines to give our advisory committees a clearer framework for agendas, minutes and accountability. We also knew our committees were not getting the support they needed, which as I understood was part of the case for creating the new Assistant Village Manager position. The recent situation with the IDEA Advisory Committee shows how much that support is needed, and how much is at stake when it isn’t there.

The IDEA Committee has made positive contributions to our village, including vibrant community celebrations and advocacy that helped make the new Dobbs Park playground more inclusive. That is what makes this so complicated. Hard conversations belong on a committee like this one, but difficult discussions about issues are different from unkind remarks about neighbors who aren’t in the room, and some of what I heard in the released recordings crossed that line. An advisory committee speaks for more than its members, and what is said there reflects on the whole village. We need to find a way to recognize the good while taking the hurt seriously. That will not happen quickly, and it will not happen at all if we simply wait for this to blow over.

The Village made real mistakes too, and they need real attention. I appreciate the Manager acknowledging how these records were mishandled, but acknowledging a mistake is only the beginning. The institution that made the errors should not be left to quietly correct itself. An AI policy is a good idea, but it is not the heart of the issue. The Board needs to look honestly at what went wrong, why, and what will keep it from happening again.

Disbanding this committee would be a tragedy. Croton should have a committee devoted to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility, and it should be set up to succeed, with the same structure and support every other committee should have: a clear agenda, minutes, staff support when needed and direction from the Board. Those guardrails protect volunteers as much as they protect the community. Getting there starts with an honest public conversation. That is why I have suggested we add this to an upcoming work session to discuss in public how we got here, what happens next and how we will check in to make sure it’s working, rather than waiting for something else to go wrong.

With two recent resignations, there are now two vacancies on the committee. Only time will tell who comes forward to fill them and whether the committee can find its footing again. Real growth is hard, and rebuilding will take time. I hope healing is possible, and our neighbors deserve to see us work toward it openly.

I hope many residents will join us for that conversation, and I’m always glad to hear from them.

If you’ve made it this far, please remember that early voting starts tomorrow and we are fortunate enough to be able to do so right here in the village at the municipal building and please be sure to turn the ballot over and cast your vote in support of our volunteers.

Maria Slippen is a Croton-on-Hudson Village Trustee.

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