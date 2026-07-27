The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Celeste Theis's avatar
Celeste Theis
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I attended this well organized vigil. For me, the most powerful part was the memorial table where the framed photos and names of 68 people who were killed by ICE agents were displayed. And this wasn't even all of them. We hear from time to time about these murders in the news, but I had no idea that the numbers were that high. This is happening with taxpayer money. We are funding and sanctioning cold blooded murder by ICE agents who face no legal consequences for their actions. ICE just received another influx of our tax dollars. Call your congress person and tell them "Enough!". Rep. Mike Lawler's # is 202-225-6506.

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