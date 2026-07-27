by Susan Vorsanger, member of CCoHOPE Indivisible Immigration Justice Committee

Photos by Andrew Courtney

More than 100 people gathered at Market Square in Ossining on Saturday, July 25 for a vigil to honor people who have been killed as a result of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions.

The band Amauta played indigenous Ecuadorian music as participants paid their respects at a memorial table displaying placards with the names and photos of more than 60 people who have died following encounters with ICE. Among those honored were people who were fatally shot by ICE agents in the streets, as well as others who have died in detention centers that have been plagued by abuse and neglect.

The vigil was organized by local community members as part of a national day of action called by the Disappeared in America campaign. It was one of more than 350 vigils held across the country in response to the recent horrific ICE killings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, and Johan Sebastian Guerrero, beloved fathers and community members. Attendees were invited to sign a large banner featuring photos of the two men. State Assemblymember Dana Levenberg and Rev. Lane Cobb, Fourth Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Westchester signed the banner. Tarrytown Village Trustee, Effie Phillips-Staley, was also in attendance.

The program included local speakers and an original song titled ‘Ice Storms’ by Dr. Lorna Gonzalez. Speakers emphasized that ICE’s violent tactics are not a distant issue, but are having direct and tragic impacts on residents of Ossining and surrounding areas. Speakers grew emotional as they described the constant fear that ICE is imposing on immigrant communities throughout the Hudson Valley.

One speaker noted that Ossining, NY is a bigger community than Biddeford, Maine, where Guerrero was killed—and that unless ICE is stopped, a similar tragedy could happen here.

Vigil speaker and Ossining Resident Jennifer Cabrera said “This is not theoretical. We know that ICE is in our community regularly. They’re not raiding businesses or grabbing large numbers of people from the street like they have in other places. They lay in wait, often before dawn, for one or two individuals at a time. They claim they are looking for a rapist. They move quickly and a member of our community is gone before most have even begun their day. In our segregated towns and cities, many never even hear about it.”

Speakers demanded full and transparent investigations into the recent killings by ICE agents, and the release and protection of witnesses. There were calls for DHS to remove ICE agents from our communities, and for state and local governments to end all coordination with ICE.

The vigil was organized with the support of the Disappeared in America project hosted by Public Citizen, the National Day Laborers Organizing Network (NDLON), The Workers Circle, Detention Watch Network and League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC.)

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Editor’s Note: The Chronicle strives to give voice to the many diverse viewpoints in our community. To discuss a contribution, contact us at TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com

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