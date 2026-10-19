by Lisbet Nunez

Attorney Ali Jaffery has filed a major lawsuit against the owners and management of Bari Manor for alleged negligence that led to the fire and alleged retaliation against two displaced tenants afterwards.

My name is Lisbet Nunez, and I live in Apartment 45 at Bari Manor. On May 25, 2025, I was displaced by the fire at Bari Manor. I lost my home and almost everything I had. For about a year, I lived in hotels, short-term rentals, and even on other people’s couches. It was one of the hardest periods of my life. Thank God, I am finally back home.

I’m writing this because of some of the things I have been reading online about Ali Jaffery, and honestly, the person being described is not the person I know.

Ali represented me without charging me anything. He stood beside me in court, spent countless hours going through documents with me, and helped me understand things that I honestly would not have been able to make sense of on my own. There were many times I was overwhelmed, frustrated, and anxious, and he was there to talk me through it and help me keep going.

I truly don’t know how I would have gotten through the last few months without his support, especially while dealing with Bari Manor and everything that came with it, including them aggressively coming after me for back rent on a garage when I wasn’t even living at Bari Manor.

Yes, Ali is my attorney, and I want to be completely transparent about that. But somewhere along the way, he became more than just my attorney. He became someone I consider a friend. He got to know me during one of the most difficult chapters of my life, and he still chose to show up for me.

I keep thinking about something I recently said to him: Sometimes certain things have to happen in your life for you to cross paths with certain people. As painful and difficult as this entire experience has been, I believe meeting Ali and Nora Nicholson was one of those things for me.

Ali barely knew me when all of this started, but he showed up for me anyway. And that is something I will never forget.

So, Ali, whether you like it or not, you’re stuck with me for life now. You may have started out as my attorney, but you became a friend and someone I will always be grateful to have crossed paths with.

That’s my experience with the man I know, and I can only speak from my own experience.

Lisbet Nunez is a resident of the Bari Manor apartments in Croton-on-Hudson.

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