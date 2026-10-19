The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Theo Mandel's avatar
Theo Mandel
Oct 19

At least this supporter is from Croton. I would encourage voters to look at the NY State Board of Elections contributions to this campaign. Of 28 donors, only 6 are from Croton. That's about 85% of the donations coming from people with no stake in Croton's village court.

https://publicreporting.elections.ny.gov/ContributionsByRecipient/ContributionsByRecipient and search for Jaffery.

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5 replies by Michael Balter and others
John Lieberman's avatar
John Lieberman
Oct 31

Thank you for writing this, Ms. Nunez. A lot has been said here about Ali Jaffery’s judgment. This is what it looked like when no one was watching: a neighbor lost her home, a landlord came after her anyway, and he took her case for free and kept showing up. That started before any campaign. For a court that sees people on their worst days, I can’t think of a better qualification.

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