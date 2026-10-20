by Constancia Warren

“Voting is a precious right that for two centuries Americans have fought and died to protect. Let’s all honor that sacrifice this election day. Whether you’re Republican, Democrat, or Independent, circle [Election Day] on your calendar and then show that you care about America’s future and get out and vote.”

— Ronald Reagan, October 18, 1986

Election Day in New York State is November 3rd—only two weeks away. Voters in New York CD 17 have the right to make their voices heard in an array of important races at the local, state, and national level. This year, the security and legitimacy of our election process is being attacked even before votes are cast.

In fact, American elections are exceptionally secure. Data analyses by the right-leaning Heritage Foundation, which has tracked charges of voter fraud and noncitizen voting for more than 25 years, has shown that cases of outright voter fraud by noncitizens are “exceptionally rare to the point of being a statistical nullity.”

To make sure your voice is heard and your vote is counted, here’s a practical guide to protecting your vote in 2026.

GET BASIC VOTING INFORMATION. The New York State Board of Elections has a helpful website that provides all the basic information about how to register and where to vote, in both English and Spanish. https://elections.ny.gov/voter-registration-process. Another site with a wide variety of voter information in both English and Spanish is Vote411, sponsored by the non-partisan League of Women Voters.

CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. It is wise to make sure that your registration information is up to date, which you can do at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/

By entering your county of residence, birthdate and zip code, you can see your registration status, find the location where you should vote on November 3rd, see a list of the 25 early-voting locations in Westchester County, and see a sample ballot that shows all the candidates and propositions up for choice in your voting districts. The last day to register—or re-register if your registration has lapsed or been challenged—is October 24th. You still have time to be sure that you are registered until Saturday, October 24th, at New York State’s online portal here.

WHAT IS GOLDEN DAY? In New York State, on Saturday, October 24th, any qualified voter can both register and vote in person (by affidavit) at early voting locations. ID is not required (New York State will verify the applicant’s eligibility before counting the vote), but it helps to have a valid NYS driver’s license, permit, non-driver ID number, or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number.

VOTING BY ABSENTEE OR MAIL-IN BALLOT: Any registered voter may apply for an early mail ballot. October 24th is the last day for the Board of Elections to receive completed applications for mail ballots. You also can apply online for a mail ballot here . Be sure to get your ballot postmarked and to mail it right away. To be counted, ballots must be postmarked by November 3rd and received by November 10th or delivered in person by 9pm on November 3rd.

If you applied for a mail ballot, you cannot cast your vote in person at the polls. However, you may bring your completed mail ballot to the polling place during Early Voting or on Election Day and hand it to an election official at that time.

EARLY VOTING: Vote early and avoid the lines on November 3rd. New York State, like many others, allows voters to cast their ballots prior to the official Election Day, enabling greater flexibility for individuals who may not be able to leave their workplace on November 3rd . A list of 25 Westchester County early voting locations and their hours of operation is available here.

KNOW WHO’S WHO AT THE POLLING PLACE. Several different kinds of staff and volunteers can take part in facilitating the elections. Here’s who they are and what they’re able to do.

Election inspectors: These are the paid official staff of the Board of Elections, who are responsible for preparing the polling place for voting, setting up the voting equipment, signing-in and processing voters, closing the polling place and reporting the results. When needed, they can demonstrate voting procedures to individual voters and provide other assistance, if requested.

Poll watchers, monitors, and observers: These individuals are designated by candidates, political parties, or independent and nonpartisan organizations to watch the voting process and report any issues to elections boards, officials, and other watchdog organizations. Under specific circumstances, they can aid voters upon request.

FEDERAL authorities are NOT permitted to be inside the polling place.

Since 1865, federal law, codified at 18 U.S.Code § 592, has prohibited Federal troops, federal officials, or government employees from being stationed at polling places and interfering with local election officials except when necessary “to repel armed enemies of the United States.” Only Congress has the constitutional authority to send congressional election observers to observe polling locations.

FIGHT BACK AGAINST VOTER INTIMIDATION

Given the highly partisan nature of our current political environment, it is possible—although unlikely—that some voters will face attempts to interfere with their right to vote. The nonpartisan League of Women Voters has outlined five potential forms of voter intimidation and how to respond to them.

If an individual claims to be an election official, but is not:

Request to see identification and REPORT (see contact numbers below)

If an individual visits your home and aggressively

Requests proof of voter qualification

Claims to know your prior voting record

Accuses you or a housemate of voter fraud

It is HIGHLY UNUSUAL for an election official to approach your home. You need not engage, answer, nor permit anyone in your home absent a judicial warrant. Then REPORT.

If a poll watcher challenges your voting eligibility or registration:

In many states, you may provide a sworn statement to election workers that you satisfy the qualifications to vote and then proceed to cast a ballot or ask for a provisional or affidavit ballot. Then REPORT.

If you receive a phone call or message about how voting makes your personal information available to the public:

Hang up, disregard, and REPORT

If you feel unsafe, harassed, coerced, or threatened because you want to vote or register to vote:

Find safety and REPORT to your local election official, the Election Protection Hotlines, and to LWV.

In all of these cases, LWV recommends that any attempts to interfere with or intimidate voters be reported to the NYS Attorney General’s Hotline (866-390-2992), 866-OUR-VOTE (administered by the nonpartisan Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law), or 888 Ve-Y-Vota (in Spanish and English, administered by the NALEO Education Fund.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE CHALLENGED

You still can cast your vote even if a poll worker or poll watcher challenges your eligibility to vote. If that happens, you can dispute the challenge and the poll worker will administer what is called a “preliminary oath,” where you swear to be truthful about your voting status. You will then be asked questions about your qualifications to vote. After answering those questions, you can take an oath of qualification, stating that you are a citizen of the United States and New York, that you meet the residency requirements to vote in New York, and that you have not already voted in the current election. This should then enable you to cast your vote directly, which will be counted by the end of the day. If the election worker will permit you to vote only by using an affidavit ballot, be sure your ballot is sealed in an envelope and that you have been given a receipt showing that you have voted by affidavit.

Finally, do NOT let anyone interfere or prevent you from voting. Even if you are challenged, you still have the right to vote either directly or via an affidavit ballot.

Susan B.Anthony/ unknown author/ Wikimedia Commons .

“Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.”

—Susan B. Anthony, leader of the women’s suffrage movement in the early 20th century.

Constancia Warren, a long-time Croton resident, is a member of CCoHOPE Indivisible and lifelong voter.

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