The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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June Danaher's avatar
June Danaher
Oct 21

I am a former election inspector. Poll watchers are NOT ALLOWED to speak to voters. Of course, polite pleasantries can be exchanged. However, they CANNOT instruct a voter in any way. I had an experience in ED-10 with a poll watcher that went beyond what was allowed. We had her physically removed from the Poll when her party inspectors refused to intervene. Please be aware.

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