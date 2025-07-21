Guest Editorial: Loyalty trumps qualifications in selection of U.S. attorney for Upstate New York.
The upstate publication Syracuse.com takes a critical view of Croton attorney John Sarcone's appointment as acting U.S. Attorney.
by the Advance Media New York Editorial Board
Editor’s Note: This Editorial Board Opinion was first published on Syracuse.com on July 20. It is republished here with permission. Advance Media New York is the publisher of Syracuse.com and The Post-Standard in Syracuse.
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