by Jay C. Sherman

My name is Jay C. Sherman and I have been a defense attorney working in Westchester for over twenty years. I am a Croton resident for over fifteen years. It has been my experience in the local courts that the services of the on-line translation services, LanguageLine, is of a high quality. I have had no complaints from my foreign language speaking clients. Many attorneys use the service for their Spanish speaking clients even though they speak Spanish and I know of no complaints.

The courts in Westchester also offer an in-person translator for each court session or in some courts it may be every other court date. There are two companies I am familiar with that service the local courts, Precise Translations and Simultaneous Translation. I find both to be accurate and courteous. I have on occasion used their services as well outside of the court to best communicate with my Spanish speaking clients. I believe that any complaint about the translation/interpreter services is misguided and unfounded.

There are two translators, in particular, that I have used and both were outstanding. I believe both translate for local courts such as the Croton Village Court and the Ossining Town Court. Jaime Ramirez and Danny Bermudez respectively.

I hope that my experiences with the court translators gives you a perspective from the inside, as it were.

Attorney Jay C. Sherman practices in Croton Village Court among other courts in Westchester County.

Editor’s Note: The Chronicle does not endorse candidates for elected office, but we do provide a platform for candidates and their supporters to express their views. To discuss a submission please get in touch at TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com

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