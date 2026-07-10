The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DavidA's avatar
DavidA
Jul 10

Thanks Joel! Missing from your column--nuclear waste.

Reply
Share
Kathleen Sutherland's avatar
Kathleen Sutherland
Jul 10

Thanks so much for this comprehensive article!

I hope that many of our citizens read this. I also hope that many of our citizens become aware of the tremendous solar "farms" that already exist in upstate NY and are proposed on our food farm lands and even our "protected" nature preserves. I have also read that Holtec has proposed installing a data center on Indian Point. Has anyone else heard about this? While everyone is busy worrying about nuclear energy plants I believe that a data center at that location is a serious concern.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture