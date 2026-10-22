The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Regina Montana's avatar
Regina Montana
Oct 22

Very well said Stacey. Bias training sounds like a wise plan for all committees.

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Rebekah M's avatar
Rebekah M
Oct 22

I’m very confused as to how this has become so big. It’s almost like the people who feel insulted have never experienced the real world. Hence I suppose why a DEI board would be helpful. Like perhaps learning from women of color how not to be butt hurt by some comments that are likely grounded in frustration with being the voice that’s least likely to be heard in a predominantly white community. I’m no expert but it’s just kind of embarassing to watch when there’s actually real things happening in the world - sexual assault and unaffordable housing, not enough food to eat, and a Federal govt doing everything they can to make people of color feel unwelcome. as one white person to another, root out the real horrors that this allows a town to ignore.

I submit this comment with only knowing what has occurred from this one account’s reporting and that’s the main thing I’ve learned: white men are way too sensitive.

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