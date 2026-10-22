by Stacey Nachtaler, Village Trustee

Trustee Stacey Nachtaler reading statement on the IDEA Advisory Committee at the October 21 Board of Trustees meeting

I wish to add some additional thoughts to my Trustee report last night regarding the Village IDEA Advisory Committee.

I would like to acknowledge the genuine pain and distress caused by remarks made during a private conversation involving the IDEA Committee Chair (who has since resigned from IDEA) and two other individuals who were not committee members. Regardless of the setting, these remarks were hurtful and fell far short of the values of inclusion, diversity, equity, and respect that our community should uphold. I recognize the impact on those directly affected, as well as on residents who felt hurt or concerned by what they heard. Everyone deserves to feel safe, respected, and a sense of belonging in our Village.

At the same time, I do recognize that the IDEA Committee has the potential to make positive contributions to our community like the recent Hispanic Heritage Month events that took place at our library last weekend. Acknowledging this does not by any means diminish the hurt and distress caused by the remarks.

Genuine inclusion requires listening to different perspectives, challenging our assumptions, and recognizing when our words or actions cause harm. Bias training should not be a requirement solely for our Police Department, but perhaps it should be offered for residents operating at the heart of village diversity work.

Diversity and inclusion requires that we treat one another with dignity and respect, even when we disagree. I do not condone harm or intimidation directed at anyone for expressing their political or religious beliefs.

My hope is that this difficult experience becomes an opportunity for reflection, healing, accountability, and a renewed commitment to inclusion, supported by thoughtful Village policies, practices, and clear standards of conduct.

At its heart, inclusion means ensuring that every resident feels they belong, that their voice matters, and that they are treated with kindness and respect. That is the Croton I believe in, and the community I hope we will continue building together.

Thank you.

Stacey Nachtaler is a Croton-on-Hudson Village Trustee.

Editor’s Note: The Chronicle strives to provide a platform for the widest possible diversity of viewpoints in our community. To discuss a submission, please get in touch at TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com

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