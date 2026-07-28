The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra Oney's avatar
Myra Oney
5d

Agreed and well put. These developments may fill some kind of quota, but do nothing to enhance the liviability of the Village, or quality of life of current or future residents. They are essentially people warehouses.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Regina Montana's avatar
Regina Montana
5d

Mr. Roose's article was an outstanding summary of our situation right now in Croton. The rush to build large-scale housing in areas that won't be able to handle the flow of traffic and provide any kind of mobility in accessing the shopping center doesn't serve the residents. As it is now, people attempting to walk down the ramp take their lives in their hands. Many of us would like to spend our golden years here in this village that means so much to us. We have put down roots here. We have served on committees, run for office, established ties with the community, churches, schools and the library. Starting anew in a new town seems daunting. It's not just finding a new physical space to live in. This place some called Tree City is so much more to those of us who have been here for forty plus years. And it's not that we are not open to welcoming newcomers and offering them a place to live. Thoughtful development cannot and should not be rushed. I am of a different Mindset on the dispensary, but I was never given the opportunity to voice my opinion.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture