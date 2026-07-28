by Chris Roose

Editor’s Note: The following is a letter sent by the author to the Mayor, Trustees, and members of the Croton Planning Board, and is part of the package of neighbor correspondence associated with the special permit application for an apartment complex at 425 South Riverside Avenue. It is republished here with permission.

I am writing because I care deeply about Croton and the direction it takes in the years ahead. I know many of you personally, and I have seen the time, energy, and care you bring to serving this village. Local government requires difficult choices, especially at a time when communities everywhere are grappling with housing affordability, changing demographics, and competing demands on limited resources.



Croton should be part of the solution to the housing crisis. We should welcome new residents and create opportunities for people to build their lives here. The question is not whether Croton should evolve; it is how that evolution can best serve the village over the long term.



Too often, the housing conversation is framed as a choice between doing nothing and building large-scale developments. There is another path. Thoughtful planning can add homes that fit the character of Croton while providing the range of options people need. Missing-middle housing -- such as duplexes, townhomes, and small multi-family buildings -- can expand opportunity while preserving the walkable neighborhoods, connections, and sense of place that make Croton special.

Architect’s rendering of proposed units at 425 South Riverside Avenue



The discussions around Lot A and the special permit application at 425 S. Riverside Ave. reflect a broader question about how Croton approaches development. Lot A was rezoned as a transit-oriented development opportunity near the train station, a designation typically associated with walkable, mixed-use districts that integrate housing, commerce, and public life. In practice, the Lot A process shifted primarily toward residential density. Croton’s own history shows that the area around the railroad once supported a vibrant commercial district that served as a focal point for employment and civic life.

The lesson is not that the village should recreate the past, but that transit-oriented development succeeds when it creates places where people can live, work, gather, and connect. The separate proposal at 425 S. Riverside Ave. raises a related question about scale, context, and whether individual projects are being considered as part of a larger vision. The issue is not simply how many homes can be added, but what kind of place is created for the people who will live there—including whether they can move safely through the neighborhood, enjoy a healthy environment, and experience a high quality of life beyond their front doors.

The Tarrytown branch of the cannabis dispensary soon to open in Croton



The village’s handling of the cannabis dispensary application highlighted another important aspect of public decision-making: transparency, communication, and trust. Regardless of one’s views on the proposal itself, many residents were concerned that the village missed an opportunity to advocate clearly for local interests and that the public was not meaningfully informed or engaged until very late in the process. Confidence in local government depends not only on outcomes, but also on the process that produces them.



Croton’s identity has always been built on more than buildings and tax revenue. Its landscape and character have long attracted people who saw this place as something more than a suburb—a setting for creativity, experimentation, and new ideas. Artists, writers, and social reformers have found inspiration here, drawn by the belief that communities can be shaped around shared values and a richer sense of human connection. That legacy is not simply part of Croton’s history; it is part of what gives the village its character today.



My hope is that Croton’s continued evolution reflects the best of what has always made it distinctive: a place that is welcoming, creative, connected, and mindful of the character that makes it unique. Housing, development, and change are part of any living place. The responsibility is to guide those decisions in a way that builds upon what already exists rather than diminishing it.



Growth is inevitable. The challenge is to ensure that it reflects the values and vision that have defined Croton for generations.

Chris Roose has lived in Croton for four years and previously served on the village's Telecommunications Advisory Committee. They are an engaged resident with a longstanding interest in local government and land use, and work in cybersecurity.

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