The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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ASHOK Malhotra's avatar
ASHOK Malhotra
Oct 27

And, may I add, the Telecom committee which was shut down without explanation

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1 reply by Michael Balter
June Danaher's avatar
June Danaher
Oct 27

We all need to stop just voting party and start examining each candidate for each position. This is even truer on the local level than the state and national. VOTE!

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