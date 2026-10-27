by Gary Eisinger

Editor’s Note: The Spanish translation immediately follows the English text.

Four years ago, when Croton officials considered moving our Village Court to the Town of Cortlandt, more than seventy-five residents spoke in opposition, and approximately fifty others submitted letters expressing their concerns. Residents made their feelings clear: our Village Court is an important local institution worth preserving.

Yet this year, the question of relocating the Court resurfaced through another proposed study. Why are we revisiting a proposal that generated such strong community opposition? And what does this mean for the future of other Croton Village services?

Last year, responsibility for property tax assessment shifted from the Village to the Town of Cortlandt. Now, for the second time, the future of our Village Court has been called into question.

These decisions raise a larger concern: Are we gradually surrendering the local services and decision-making authority that help define Croton as an independent village?

For three years, Voice of Croton (VOC) has emphasized transparency and accountability in local government. This commitment reflects concerns about whether residents are receiving sufficient information and opportunities for meaningful input before important decisions are made.

Proposed Gouveia Park development plan

Consider several examples:

1 Half Moon Bay: Residents have questioned how much information about potential redevelopment of the former tire warehouse property was shared publicly, and when that information became available.

Maple Commons and the Lot A property: Questions remain about access to competing development proposals, their financial terms, and the evaluation process. Residents should have had a meaningful opportunity to understand the alternatives, including a proposal that reportedly incorporated a much-needed community center before final decisions were made.

Gouveia Park: Residents were initially told that a $1 million endowment and projected annual revenue of $86,500 would help sustain the property. Today, the endowment is being used for architectural, landscape design, and testing expenses, while anticipated revenue has not materialized. A landscaping estimate of approximately $3 million was presented in 2026, yet residents still lack a comprehensive estimate for converting the building to public use. Questions also remain about safe pedestrian and bicycle access along Albany Post Road.

Assistant Village Manager hiring: The selection of a sitting Village Trustee for this second-in-command Village position raised legitimate questions about transparency and potential conflicts of interest, particularly because the candidate was also managing the political campaign of a member of the hiring committee.

Cannabis retail: Residents have questioned whether the Village was transparent about opting in to retail cannabis sales under New York’s 2021 law; that decision can no longer be reversed.

Each of these issues deserves a clear explanation, accessible information, and an opportunity for residents to be heard.

Transparency should not be something residents must fight for after decisions have already been made. It should be a fundamental part of how those decisions are reached.

Architect’s rendering of Lot A condos

As more Village responsibilities shift elsewhere, we should ask what this means for local accountability. Could other services eventually be considered for consolidation? What safeguards would protect our local police department, building inspection, code enforcement, and planning and zoning authority? These are questions worth discussing openly, not assumptions about what will happen next.

Voice of Croton is an independent, community-based organization that believes local decisions should be guided first by the needs of Croton residents. We love this village, welcome new neighbors, and recognize that newcomers have always contributed to the vitality and character of our community.

We are not opposed to change or responsible development. We believe change should be thoughtfully considered, financially responsible, and shaped by meaningful public participation.

Above all, we believe residents deserve the full picture before decisions are made—not explanations after the fact.

Once a local service or institution is transferred or eliminated, restoring it can be difficult and costly. That is why these decisions deserve careful scrutiny.

As we approach the November 3 election, I encourage every resident to examine the issues, ask questions, and consider which candidates’ positions best reflect their vision for Croton’s future.

Our Village’s future belongs to its residents. They deserve an informed voice in shaping it. Vote Row F; our future depends on it.

Gary Eisinger was Voice of Croton's 2025 candidate for mayor.

Traducido al español por Claude (IA de Anthropic):

Hace cuatro años, cuando los funcionarios de Croton consideraron trasladar nuestro Tribunal de la Villa al Pueblo de Cortlandt, más de setenta y cinco residentes se pronunciaron en contra y aproximadamente cincuenta más enviaron cartas expresando su preocupación. Los residentes dejaron clara su postura: nuestro Tribunal de la Villa es una institución local importante que vale la pena conservar.

Sin embargo, este año la cuestión de trasladar el Tribunal resurgió a través de otro estudio. ¿Por qué estamos reconsiderando una propuesta que generó tan fuerte oposición en la comunidad? ¿Y qué significa esto para el futuro de otros servicios de la Villa de Croton?

El año pasado, la responsabilidad de la tasación de impuestos sobre la propiedad pasó de la Villa al Pueblo de Cortlandt. Ahora, por segunda vez, se ha puesto en duda el futuro de nuestro Tribunal de la Villa.

Estas decisiones plantean una preocupación mayor: ¿estamos renunciando poco a poco a los servicios locales y a la autoridad de decisión que definen a Croton como una villa independiente?

Durante tres años, Voice of Croton (VOC) ha insistido en la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas en el gobierno local. Este compromiso refleja la preocupación de si los residentes reciben suficiente información y oportunidades reales de participar antes de que se tomen decisiones importantes.

Gouveia

Consideren varios ejemplos:

1 Half Moon Bay: Los residentes se han preguntado cuánta información sobre la posible reurbanización de la antigua bodega de neumáticos se compartió públicamente, y cuándo estuvo disponible esa información.

Maple Commons y la propiedad del Lote A: Siguen existiendo dudas sobre el acceso a las propuestas de desarrollo que compitieron, sus condiciones financieras y el proceso de evaluación. Los residentes debieron tener una oportunidad real de conocer las alternativas, incluida una propuesta que, según se informa, incluía un centro comunitario muy necesario, antes de que se tomaran las decisiones finales.

Parque Gouveia: Inicialmente se informó a los residentes que una dotación de $1 millón y unos ingresos anuales proyectados de $86,500 ayudarían a sostener la propiedad. Hoy, la dotación se está usando para gastos de arquitectura, diseño paisajístico y pruebas, mientras que los ingresos previstos no se han materializado. En 2026 se presentó un estimado de aproximadamente $3 millones para el paisajismo, pero los residentes aún no cuentan con un estimado completo del costo de convertir la casa para uso público. También persisten dudas sobre el acceso seguro para peatones y ciclistas a lo largo de Albany Post Road.

Contratación del Subgerente de la Villa: La selección de una Fideicomisaria (Trustee) en funciones para este puesto, el segundo al mando de la Villa, generó preguntas legítimas sobre la transparencia y posibles conflictos de interés, sobre todo porque la candidata también dirigía la campaña política de un miembro del comité de contratación.

Venta de cannabis: Los residentes se han preguntado si la Villa fue transparente al optar por permitir la venta minorista de cannabis bajo la ley de Nueva York de 2021; esa decisión ya no se puede revertir.

Cada uno de estos asuntos merece una explicación clara, información accesible y la oportunidad de que los residentes sean escuchados.

La transparencia no debería ser algo por lo que los residentes tengan que luchar después de que las decisiones ya se hayan tomado. Debería ser una parte fundamental de cómo se toman esas decisiones.

Lot A

A medida que más responsabilidades de la Villa se trasladan a otras entidades, debemos preguntarnos qué significa esto para la rendición de cuentas local. ¿Podrían otros servicios llegar a considerarse para su consolidación? ¿Qué garantías protegerían a nuestro departamento de policía local, la inspección de edificios, el cumplimiento de códigos y la autoridad de planificación y zonificación? Son preguntas que vale la pena discutir abiertamente, no suposiciones sobre lo que ocurrirá.

Voice of Croton es una organización comunitaria independiente que cree que las decisiones locales deben guiarse, ante todo, por las necesidades de los residentes de Croton. Amamos esta villa, damos la bienvenida a los nuevos vecinos y reconocemos que quienes llegan siempre han contribuido a la vitalidad y el carácter de nuestra comunidad.

No nos oponemos al cambio ni al desarrollo responsable. Creemos que el cambio debe considerarse con cuidado, ser financieramente responsable y estar guiado por una participación pública significativa.

Sobre todo, creemos que los residentes merecen conocer el panorama completo antes de que se tomen las decisiones, no recibir explicaciones después de los hechos.

Una vez que un servicio o una institución local se transfiere o se elimina, restablecerlo puede ser difícil y costoso. Por eso estas decisiones merecen un examen cuidadoso.

Al acercarnos a las elecciones del 3 de noviembre, invito a cada residente a examinar los temas, hacer preguntas y considerar qué candidatos tienen posiciones que mejor reflejan su visión para el futuro de Croton.

El futuro de nuestra Villa pertenece a sus residentes. Ellos merecen una voz informada para darle forma. Vote en la Fila F; nuestro futuro depende de ello.

Gary Eisinger fue el candidato a alcalde de Voice of Croton para 2025.

Editor’s Note: The Chronicle does not endorse candidates for elected office, but we do provide a platform for candidates and their supporters to express their views. We have published quite a few such Guest Editorials over the past months, but as early voting gets underway we will be limiting them to avoid repetition. To discuss a submission, please get in touch as soon as possible at TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com

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