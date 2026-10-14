by Stacey Nachtaler

First, thank you to the League of Women Voters for hosting the October 8 Candidates Forum, and to the Village Trustee candidates (Mary Lynn VOC, Maria and Len) for participating. These conversations matter and help residents make informed decisions about Croton’s future.

There is much to be proud of in Croton-on-Hudson—from a strong debt rating to our dedicated Village staff who maintain our infrastructure, care for our parks, keep our streets clean, and protect our public safety. I am especially grateful to our police, fire, and EMS personnel who respond in the most difficult circumstances to protect our neighbors and save lives. And to our many hard working committed volunteers, thank you for all you do.

Are there areas for financial and planning improvement in the village - you bet, but this letter today is focused on uniting not dividing.

Loving our community also means recognizing where we can do better.

Over the past 3 months, I have sensed a troubling shift toward division and away from open dialogue and empathy. I worry about our Hispanic neighbors living with fear of ICE enforcement and family separation, heartbreaking accounts of racism experienced by children in our schools and community, and rising antisemitism and rhetoric dismissive of Jewish heritage. These concerns deserve our attention, compassion, and willingness to listen.

Whether the issue is national or local, pigeons or Village decisions, we need more conversations and fewer assumptions. Before signing a petition or hitting “post,” what if we first knocked on our neighbors doors, talked and listened? Door knocking shouldn’t only be for politics.

In speaking with residents, I also hear frustration from some Harmon neighbors who feel their concerns are not being heard. Their experiences with traffic, parking, and bicycle safety deserve the same consideration as those residents in the Hill, Mount Airy, and every corner of Croton. Every neighborhood deserves to feel seen, heard, and valued.

I would love to see the Village explore a community-building initiative focused on strengthening connections, bridging differences, and finding new ways to bring neighbors together. Imagine more block parties, shared meals, neighborhood coffees, and opportunities for meaningful conversations. Sometimes the simplest gatherings can remind us that behind every opinion is a person with whom we might just find something in common.

Croton’s strength lies in the diversity of its people—their races, religions, gender identities, sexual orientations, political perspectives, artistic talents, professional expertise, military service, abilities, and life experiences. Our differences should enrich our community, not divide it.

The same commitment to communication and mutual respect must also guide how we govern.

As a Village Trustee, I believe we must strengthen communication and trust between the Village Manager and all members of the Board of Trustees. Recent changes in Board membership have underscored the importance of ensuring that every Trustee, whether elected or appointed, receives the same essential information in a timely and equitable manner.

When some Board members are better informed than others about significant Village matters, it can undermine the trust and collaboration necessary for effective governance. I remain hopeful that, working together with the Village Manager and my Board colleagues, we can establish clearer communication practices, strengthen transparency within the Board, and build greater mutual trust.

We can celebrate Croton’s accomplishments while acknowledging where we need to grow. We can disagree without becoming divided. And we can hold one another accountable while still treating each other with kindness and respect.

With gratitude and hope for a more connected Croton,

Stacey Nachtaler

Croton-on-Hudson Village Trustee

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