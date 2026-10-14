The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Mary Anne Mize's avatar
Mary Anne Mize
Oct 14

I certainly applaud this emphasis on the positive possibilities here. If we can’t get it right in this small place, we need to deeply self-examine. More intransigent problems have been solved, and so can ours.

Egos and personal preferences aside, fellow citizens! Let’s build a community, and show ‘em how it’s done.

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James Miller's avatar
James Miller
Oct 14

I’m curious Stacey; which candidates for trustee do you see as best promoting your vision of Croton?

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