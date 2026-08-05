by Chris Roose

Graphic by Chris Roose.

Most of what gives a village like ours its sense of place wasn’t built all at once. It accumulated over generations: a staircase connecting two streets, a footpath through the trees, a green corner, a steep path to the river. Individually, these are small things. Together, they create the character of a place.

The special permit application for 425 South Riverside Avenue presents Croton with one of those opportunities. As the site is planned, the Village has a chance to preserve a pedestrian connection between South Riverside Avenue and Hastings Avenue in Harmon -- one that could quietly serve residents for generations. In advance of the Planning Board’s July 28 meeting, I wrote a letter to its members advocating for creating and protecting this unique opportunity.

This is not a proposal for a grand promenade or an expansive greenway. It is something much humbler: a footpath that lets people walk where they naturally want to go.

Imagine leaving the train and walking home through Harmon without a long climb in the sun. Imagine walking from Harmon to ShopRite or the businesses along South Riverside by the most direct route. Imagine residents of the new development reaching Sunset Park, Silver Lake, schools, and neighborhood streets on foot instead of by car.

None of those trips is remarkable. Together, they are the everyday journeys that make a village feel connected.

Croton has long understood the value of these modest connections. We maintain staircases that link neighborhoods and improve overlooked corners with trees and stone. The recent Farrington Road staircase reconstruction and Penfield Avenue hillside improvements remind us that not every investment in the public realm must be large to leave a lasting mark. Some simply make the village easier, more pleasant, and more beautiful to move through.

A path between South Riverside and Harmon belongs in that tradition.

What makes this opportunity unusual is its timing. The special permit process will determine the placement of buildings, parking, retaining walls, utilities, grading, and landscaping. Those decisions will shape this corner of the village for decades. Preserving room for a future pedestrian connection now is far easier than creating one after the site has been built.

This proposal also advances one of the central purposes of Croton’s Gateway Overlay District. The Overlay District was established not only to improve the appearance and function of the Village’s gateway areas, but also to strengthen pedestrian linkages to adjacent residential neighborhoods. A pathway connecting South Riverside Avenue and Harmon would fulfill that purpose in a direct and enduring way.

Croton’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan encourages stronger connections among neighborhoods, businesses, parks, and community destinations. This proposal advances that goal in perhaps the most village-like way imaginable -- not through a sweeping project, but through a single path that quietly stitches two parts of the community together.

When Croton celebrated its 125th anniversary, we reflected on the decisions earlier generations made -- some large, many small -- that created the village we enjoy today. The opportunity before us is to make one more of those decisions. If we preserve this connection now, residents celebrating Croton’s 150th or 200th anniversary may never know there was a moment when it might have been lost. They’ll simply assume the path had always been there, quietly doing what the best village infrastructure does: making the community just a little more connected than before.

I urge the Planning Board to incorporate the preservation of this pedestrian connection into the special permit process and encourage the Village Board of Trustees, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, the applicant, and Historic Hudson Valley to work together to make this pathway possible.

Chris Roose has lived in Croton for four years and previously served on the village's Telecommunications Advisory Committee. They are an engaged resident with a longstanding interest in local government and land use, and work in cybersecurity.

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