The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Balter's avatar
Michael Balter
Jul 23

A note about the comments policy, which often depends on context. While it is okay for someone to refer in general terms to opposition to housing projects as a "NIMBY" attitude--although evidence should be provided for why that term applies in a particular situation--it is not within the policy to brand the writer of a Guest Editorial in those terms, because it is a personal attack. (and frankly, the term NIMBY is mostly an insult rather than a real analytical term.) Anonymous comments are also not allowed, although I believe a few have slipped through when they are not offensive to anyone in particular. Readers should change their Substack user names to their real names to avoid having their comments deleted. Most commenters here use their real names and can be identified.

Reply
Share
Vera Plummer's avatar
Vera Plummer
Jul 22

Well said Bruce, thanks. I strongly believe it would not be in the village’s best interests to develop both 425 S Riverside and Lot A without fully assessing infrastructure and QofL impacts. Vera

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture