by Bruce Dollar

Site development plan for 425 South Riverside Avenue. Development at top, street in middle, edge and entrance of ShopRite parking lot at bottom.

Editor’s Note: The owners of the property at 425 South Riverside Avenue have submitted a special permit application to the village for a proposed 49 unit apartment building, a project that has been in the works since late 2024. The Planning Board will take up the application at its July 28 meeting. The application and supporting documents can be found on the village Website at this link. The project has already become very controversial and the Chronicle will be covering the issues and debates closely.

The full plans for the proposed development of a 49-unit apartment building with 79 parking spaces immediately opposite the ShopRite Plaza at 425 South Riverside in Croton are now public on the Village’s Projects and Initiatives page. In their application for a special permit, the developer’s consultant concludes that there will be minimal impact on traffic in the village. A casual review of Croton’s traffic in the area of the proposed building suggests otherwise.

From our home on Young Avenue in Harmon, my wife and I overlook the exact stretch of South Riverside extending from the Croton Point Avenue traffic lights down to Van Cortlandt Manor –- at 525 South Riverside. To the right sits the commercial hub anchored by ShopRite, which generates continuous, steady traffic from early morning until its 10:00 pm closing.

Architect’s rendering of proposed 49 unit complex

The pressure on this corridor intensifies dramatically every fall. From late September through mid-November, Van Cortlandt Manor hosts The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. According to tourism profiles like New York by Rail, “this iconic event draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each fall season over its nearly three-month run.” Their evening performances routinely sell out.

We look down to see a solid, stalled line of cars—their tail lights forming a continuous, two-lane red stripe past the entire 425 South Riverside frontage as they wait to enter the event parking. The gridlock is severe enough that Croton police must deploy in force just to help drivers exiting ShopRite penetrate the queue. It is difficult to fathom how the 79 vehicles utilizing the developer’s underground garage will safely integrate into this autumn chaos.

Furthermore, this specific corridor serves as a vital artery for multiple major regional transit hubs. The intersection at Croton Point Avenue regulates steady passenger cars, heavy commercial rigs headed to ShopRite Plaza, and intense daily commuter traffic flooding to and from the Croton-Harmon station. This is compounded by a daily rush-hour surge from 1,200 employees commuting to the MTA Metro-North Railroad maintenance facility at Harmon Yard.

MTA’s Harmon Yard

Introducing a 49-unit complex at the same time that a massive five-story, 100-unit condominium is simultaneously planned for train station Parking Lot A—without addressing the cascading infrastructure impacts—is deeply short-sighted.

A moratorium on high-density residential projects will give our community the necessary time to evaluate traffic congestion and other urgent planning concerns. The Planning Board must rigorously review these compounding infrastructure realities beginning with its meeting on July 28th at 8:00 PM.

If you agree, please attend to make your voice heard.

Bruce Dollar is a long-time Croton resident.

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