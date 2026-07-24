Finkelstein mover and shaker: Jacob Entel

Editor’s Note: Over the past several years, a lot has happened in Croton, in many domains of our collective lives. We’ve seen some dramatic changes in our suburban landscape, as one housing development after another has been constructed or approved. Some have welcomed these changes, while others have resisted them bitterly.

For a lot of this time, these developments—which now include the transformation of a mini-mart on South Riverside Avenue into a cannabis dispensary, perhaps only the first of several that will eventually open in Croton—have gestated behind closed doors, as village officials have routinely waited until the last possible moment to let us know about them.

There are more recent signs, however, that this chronic lack of transparency is improving, and that the smokescreens that have obscured much of what goes on behind the scenes in our village have begun to lift—or at least, lift sooner than before.

This is not, however, because village officials have willingly become more open about what they are privileged to know and most others in the village are not. Rather, it has been the result of steady public pressure, aided by media coverage and journalistic investigations into matters that were previously kept behind closed doors.

And there is still lots of room for improvement. Village officials kept the information that a cannabis dispensary was in the works from residents for many months, and it was only due to public pressure that the special permit application for 425 South Riverside Avenue was put online on the village Website eleven days before the July 28 Planning Board meeting that will take it up, rather than the initially announced four days ahead of time.

When Voice of Croton first began running candidates for office to oppose the incumbent Croton Democrats, who since 2017 have had a near-solid lock on the Board of Trustees, VoC leader Gary Eisinger said publicly that it was the Chronicle’s revelations about the proposed development of 1 Half Moon Bay Drive (the so-called “Finkelstein property”) into a nearly 300 unit apartment complex that led him and others to launch a new political group in the village.

Those revelations first came in a December 6, 2023 investigation, based on documents obtained via the New York State Freedom of Information Law, which revealed that village officials had been in discussions with the Finkelstein family, which owned the property and had previously run a tire warehouse there, for nearly two years about this possible development. Not everyone on the Board of Trustees knew about the discussions, however. Only Mayor Brian Pugh, the late Trustee Ann Gallelli, Village Manager Bryan Healy, and former Village Engineer Dan O’Connor were kept in the loop.

The partners in the proposed project, which eventually included a representative of the Finkelstein family and also the real estate development giant Monday Properties, went on to apply for approval from the village; in the end—perhaps in part because the application was being reviewed during a hotly contested village election campaign—in September 2024 Mayor Pugh announced that processing of the application was being suspended, and it was subsequently withdrawn by the developers.

For the moment, the property continues to be leased out to another tire company by the trio of partners who still own it. But that might not continue indefinitely. Despite a long-term lease on the site, this past spring Monday Properties and its partners refinanced the property. It is entirely possible that a new proposed development—perhaps entirely industrial or commercial, or perhaps a mix of commercial and residential—will be put before the Croton Planning Board, which is now the lead agency for environmental review.

As for the long-term lease, it often happens that commercial leases are renegotiated; the notion that the property will be home to a tire warehouse until the end of time would obviously be naive.

With this background, we republish here this story from the Chronicle’s 2023 archives, which more recent subscribers may never have seen. We think it represents some important village history, as well as insights into the culture of secrecy that still plagues much of the life of our community.

For many years now, the people of Croton have debated what kind of village they want to have. As in so many communities across the country, a key issue is how to balance the need for housing and economic development with the desire to safeguard the quality of life that attracted people to move there in the first place.

Nowhere is this more true than in Croton-on-Hudson, with its enviable position on the Hudson River, its intimate proximity to the Croton Point peninsula, and its many parks and forestlands. Few if any other towns along either bank of the Hudson River can claim the degree of access to the river that Croton has: Croton Point, the Half Moon Bay promenade and marina, Senasqua Park, the Yacht Club, and Croton Landing, all stretch gloriously like a string of jewels along the riverfront.

As if that were not enough, we have the Croton River, with Silver Lake Park, Mayo’s Landing, Black Rock Park, and a network of trails leading through Croton Gorge to the Croton Dam.

The debates over how best to protect this beautiful landscape, and what limits to set on housing and other kinds of development, are legitimate and necessary. People will differ on how they see the future of this village. But these discussions can only be valid if they take place with full public knowledge of the elements that go into decisions, and with full transparency from village officials—elected and appointed—who have the legal power to make the final decisions.

This is the story of a pending development on a large piece of property in Croton—the so-called “Finkelstein site”—which sits in a strategic location on the riverfront. It’s the story of village officials who for nearly two years have done nothing to keep the village informed about this looming project, and who now are doing everything they can to pretend they don’t know anything about it.

Our village leaders realize they can’t keep us from knowing forever. But by withholding the knowledge they alone possess for as long as possible, they have made it much more difficult for the people of Croton to have informed and effective input into any decisions that are made—and if necessary, to mount an effective opposition against what some cynics are already calling a “done deal.”

The following report is based on village records the Chronicle has received via the New York Freedom of Information Law, Westchester County records, and other sources relevant to the history of the Finkelstein site and the plans for its rezoning and redevelopment. It is the fourth, and most comprehensive, report the Chronicle has published on the Finkelstein site, as information has slowly dribbled out (for the three previous reports, please see here, here, and here.)

It’s an old story, in a way. Where government refuses to be transparent, others, whether journalists, bloggers, activists, or all of the above, have to step up to throw open the windows and let the light in.

The Finkelstein site.

Keeping it in the (Finkelstein) family.

In 1912, when Max Finkelstein was only 15 years old, his father died in an accident when he was thrown from his junk wagon after the horse got spooked by a loud noise. So Max took over the family’s scrap metal business, which was based in Astoria, Queens. But the end of World War I saw a crash in the scrap metal market. Max had to find some other way to keep the family business going. He soon did. In 1919, he began selling tires, along with his younger brother Irving and other members of the family. The Max Finkelstein tire company was born.

In the middle 1950s, Irving’s sons Harold and Jerry joined the family business, and became its co-owners in 1973. Four generations of the Finkelstein family would eventually enter the business, which expanded all over the East Coast. In 1993, the Max Finkelstein company opened its warehouse in Croton, and the following year the family purchased the property at 1 Half Moon Bay Drive from its previous owner, according to deed records archived in Croton’s engineering department.

On December 15, 2021, Harold Finkelstein, who had become the family patriarch, died at the age of 86. What followed was a rapid-fire serious of events that could dramatically affect the village of Croton itself.

The very next month after Harold’s death, in January 2022, the Max Finkelstein tire company was sold to U.S. AutoForce and became a division of that tire and auto parts giant. However, the Finkelstein family kept the property at 1 Half Moon Bay Drive, while continuing to lease out the warehouse.

The very next month, February 2022, a member of the Finkelstein family very involved in its expanding real estate business—Jacob Entel of Nexjen Real Estate—contacted the village of Croton. An email dated February 18, 2022, from Entel to village engineer Dan O’Connor, indicates that Entel first made contact with Robert Luntz, chair of the Croton planning board. (Luntz has not responded to queries about how this contact came about or whether he knew Entel previously.)

Hi Dan – I received your contact from Rob Luntz. I am reaching out about my family’s property at 1 Half Moon Bay Drive. Our family business, Max Finkelstein Inc, has operated there since 1993. We’ve recently sold the company and are thinking of ideas on what to do with the property. Right now, we have 120,000sf of industrial, and it’s a great asset as is. However, I believe the site is underutilized and would be a fantastic waterfront mixed-use multifamily/commercial project. I recently went through a successful rezoning in Queens for another property we’ve owned for a while. Rob said you would be a great person to chat with about this. Please let me know if you are available sometime next week for a call. Have a great weekend, Jacob Jacob Entel Founder, Nexjen Real Estate

The FOIL records indicate that Entel and O’Connor talked by telephone, and on February 23, 2022, O’Connor emailed Entel with a follow up. We are quoting it in full so the implications will be clear. The email also helps explain rumors that have been circulating for some time in Croton that a five story, 300 unit apartment complex was being envisioned for the Finkelstein property:

Jacob: As a follow up to out telephone conversation regarding future plans for your property at 1 Half Moon Bay Drive, I have attached some information on the Transit Orientated Development (TOD) rezoning that the Village is currently proposing for some properties on Croton Point Ave. The Village is proposing a FAR of 1.2 and up to 5 stories. Currently your property is zoned Light Industrial. The attached site plan and survey for your property are attached. These indicate that the area of the property is ~243,819 sq ft and at a possible future FAR of 1.2 about 292,582.8 sq ft of floor area could be built. At about 1000 sq ft gross for residential about 292 units could be built and with a 5 story building the building footprint would be 58,516 sq ft about half of the present building. If floor area was proposed for retail/commercial then the number of residential units would be reduced accordingly. Sufficient off-street parking would need to be provided. The zoning regulations for the 10% of affordable housing requirement are in section 230-48 of the Village Zoning Code, Village of Croton-on-Hudson, NY Supplementary Regulations (ecode360.com) I have also attached a report titled “Croton Yacht Club Site Evaluation Plan, 2013” and “Municipal Place Gateway and North Riverside Neighborhood Zoning Study, 2019” for your information. The property is in walking distance to the Village waterfront parks, the RiverWalk, two marinas (Croton Yacht Club and Half Moon Bay marina (dockominiums), the County Croton Point Park and local shopping areas.

[Note: FAR is Floor Area Ratio]

The following month, March 2022, O’Connor facilitated a meeting with Entel to discuss the proposed redevelopment, which was also attended by Mayor Brian Pugh, (former) trustee Ann Gallelli, and village manager Bryan Healy. Entel wrote directly to Pugh on March 13 as part of this process:

After the March meeting (whose exact date is not reflected in the FOIL documents), O’Connor continued to discuss the details of the project with Entel for another couple of months. For example, on April 19, 2022, in an email copied to Pugh, Gallelli, and Healy, O’Connor wrote:

Jacob: As discussed during our telephone conversation it would be helpful if a concept plan for a residential or mixed-use type development was prepared using say an FAR of 1.2, 4 story buildings and 1.5 parking spaces per unit. The concept plan would help visualize any future redevelopment of the property for this type of use. It is noted that there are NYSDOT storm drains (36” and 48”) running through the property and that these will need to be considered in the development of the concept plan. Please let me know if any additional information. Thank you, Dan

As these emails illustrate, during all of these communications between Entel, representing the Finkelstein family, and Dan O’Connor along with other village leaders, there was never any question about the family’s ultimate plans: To develop and rezone the property for a possible mixed commercial and residential use.

At this point in the chronology, April 2022, the FOIL records reflect a possible gap in communications between Entel and the village that would last for about a year. In response to a query about this gap, village manager Bryan Healy maintains that all requested communications between the village and the developers have been produced to the Chronicle, with the exception of a few internal communications among village employees that are considered exempt from the FOIL.

But on the Finkelstein side, a lot was going on.

The Finkelstein family finds partners to help it develop 1 Half Moon Bay Drive. But all was not as it seemed.

In March 2023, communication resumed between Entel and the village. Entel contacted Bryan Healy and asked to meet with village officials about some new developments in the project. Although Entel had initiated this new contact, Healy wrote back as follows on March 20, suggesting the close involvement of Mayor Brian Pugh.

March 20, 2023

The meeting was finally arranged for April 17, 2023. At that meeting, representatives of Monday Properties, the New York City based real estate developer that would later purchase the site (at least on paper), gave a PowerPoint presentation about its plans for the property. The PowerPoint was more recently included in a memo Healy prepared for the Board of Trustees for its November 27, 2023 meeting, which corresponded to the date the FOIL documents requested by the Chronicle were due.

However, as will be discussed below, Healy and Pugh have declined to publicly discuss exactly what was said during that April 17 meeting. We do know, however, that from the perspective of Entel and Monday Properties, it was fruitful:

After the April 17 meeting, the communications between Entel, staff of Monday Properties, and Dan O’Connor resumed. In a number of emails, O’Connor provided the hopeful developers with details about easements, railroad rights of way, and made suggestions about what kind of sewer hookups the development should employ. For example:

Jacob: The attached 1960 plan for the New York Central Cripple Yard indicates that the existing gravity sewer lateral may be 6” cast iron pipe. If the pipe is 6” it will not be suitable to use as the sanitary sewer for any future development. A possible new 8” gravity is shown on the attached plans. Thank you, Dan

And:

Jacob: The other pipe may also be a 48” pipe. Attached is the “Advanced” plan sheet for the 1960 Route 9 construction which shows the pipes. Also attached is a poor scan of the as-built plans that we received from the DOT about 15 years ago. Look at page 22 (PDF page number) which shows the new 48” pipe that was installed during the construction of Route 9 and the existing pipe which is also labeled as a 48” pipe. A profile of the new 48” pipe is shown on page 24. A plan sheet from the 1973 Georgia Pacific plans is attached and this shows both pipes at 48”. The DOT taking map for the 1960 48” pipe is attached and on this map the existing storm drain pipe is labeled as 48”. The attached 1970 survey indicates both storm drain pipes to be 48”. I would also recommend that you investigate the gravity sewer lateral from the building to the Village sewer manhole at the intersection of Maple Street and South Riverside Ave. The 1970 survey has the pipe notes as 8”, this lateral may have a flat slope and the condition of the pipe is unknown and it would need to be jetted and inspected by CCTV. If this pipe is not sufficient a new gravity sewer connection (red line in the image below) would need to be planned to an existing sewer manhole in the Village DPW yard on Municipal Place. The sewer pipe in Half Moon Bay Drive in front of the property is a sewer FORCE main from Half Moon Bay. It would be best if any future development could be served by a gravity sanitary sewer system.

These communications, which took place mostly in April and May, 2023, clearly suggest that village officials were not only aware that the partners in the project planned a large development at the site, but that the village was providing them with the detailed information they needed to carry out their plans. Meanwhile, no one else in Croton was the wiser.

At this point there is another apparent gap in communications between the partners and the village. But again, a lot was going on behind the scenes.

The Finkelstein family sells 1 Half Moon Bay Drive to Monday Properties—sort of.

In October of this year, the business press reported that a trio of partners, including Monday Properties, Jacob Entel’s Nexjen Real Estate, and KPR Centers, a real estate investment company based in New York City, had acquired the Finkelstein property. Although village officials had known since April that such a deal was in the works, even after the acquisition they did not tell the people of Croton. Rather, the news was broken by the Chronicle and Maria Cudequest, publisher of The New Everything Croton blog, on October 29.

But it turns out that village officials were in communication with Entel shortly before the official acquistion, as indicated in the following emails between Healy and Entel from last September:

September 25, 2023

September 27, 2023

In the meantime, however, things were not going well for Monday Properties. As we reported on November 27, Monday had gone into default on loans for eight of its properties in Arlington, Virginia beginning last summer, and is losing one of those buildings to a foreclosure auction later this month.

Nevertheless, the deed for the sale of the Finkelstein property, recorded with the Westchester County Clerk on October 16, 2023 and available for viewing in the Croton engineering department, indicates that the price for the property was a stunning $23,800,000.

(The sale was transacted between two Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), CROTON ON HUDSON REALITY LLC for the Finkelstein family and 1 HMB MZL PROPERTY OWNER LLC for Monday Properties.)

With Monday Properties in financial straits and losing other properties, who would have loaned them the money to buy 1 Half Moon Bay Drive?

Who indeed. The mortgage was seller financed. The Finkelstein family loaned them the money.

According to mortgage records filed with Westchester County, on October 10 of this year, CROTON ON HUDSON REALITY LLC loaned 1 HMB MZL PROPERTY OWNER LLC, c/o Monday Properties on Madison Avenue in New York City, the sum of $16,000,000 to purchase the Finkelstein site.

This means that Monday Properties was apparently able to make a down payment of roughly $8 million, or about one third, of the purchase price. It also means that the Finkelstein family holds the mortgage papers on the property. And it also presumably means that if Monday defaults on this mortgage, the Finkelstein family gets the property back by default.

Monday Properties has declined to make any comments about its plans for the site, and Jacob Entel, through the same public relations representative working for Monday, also declined to answer a list of questions the Chronicle sent to his direct email. Those questions included the nature of the feedback the developers had received from village officials at that meeting, which they had apparently found so helpful.

But what about the village of Croton?

Croton village officials continue to pretend they know nothing about the developers’ plans.

Croton mayor Brian Pugh

Since the village manager, Bryan Healy, finally shared the April 2023 Powerpoint presentation by Monday Properties with the full Board and the people of the village—on the day that the Chronicle was due to get that document via a FOIL request—it would seem reasonable for this publication and other residents of the village to ask questions about what went on at that meeting.

And since the details of the communications between village officials and the developers of the Finkelstein site are now a matter of public record via New York’s FOIL (anyone can now ask for the same documents), it would seem reasonable for the mayor and the village manager to be more forthcoming about what they knew and when they knew it.

But in response to queries by the Chronicle, Healy and the mayor have stuck to the formalistic position that they know nothing until the developers present a proposal to the Board. Indeed, they took that position openly at two recent Board meetings at which the Finkelstein property was briefly discussed.

In an email to the Chronicle on December 1, Healy wrote as follows:

If I recall correctly, the attendees at the meeting were myself, the mayor and now-former Trustee Ann Gallelli. To the best of my recollection, no specific plans were shared. I did not take notes at the meeting, so I don’t recall the exact specifics of what was discussed.

I will leave it to readers to decide how credible it is that the village manager would not “recall the exact specifics” of a discussion about development of a property in such a strategic location in the village, and whose future is central to discussions in our community about the limits of development and related issues.

But more serious, we think, is the response of our mayor, Brian Pugh. The Chronicle asked for an interview with Pugh to discuss two main questions:

— What was discussed at the April 17 meeting, and what plans for the site, if any, were outlined?

— What is the proper balancing act for the mayor and officials of a community like Croton between being discreet about the plans of private business owners and the need of villagers to be properly informed so they can have democratic input into any decisions that are made?

Pugh declined to be interviewed, and did not provide responses to either of these questions. But he did send a lengthy email statement, which we are quoting in full in the interests of full transparency:

Hi Michael , I hope you are well and had a good Thanksgiving holiday. Thank you for your note regarding 1 Half Moon Bay. As you know , Manager Healy made a report to the Board of Trustees and public last month regarding 1 HMB following its purchase. He noted that the new owner has met with Village officials, a process which often occurs when properties change hands. As explained in the Manager's memo, there are some uses that are permitted for that parcel as-of-right under the existing zoning. Others, such as multifamily housing, would require a zoning amendment adopted by the Board of Trustees, which, as stated, is a discretionary decision on the part of the Board. I am glad that you, as a Croton resident, are interested in any possible future development in our community. Should one be proposed at 1 Half Moon Bay, the Board of Trustees and/or Planning Board, depending on the exact nature of the proposal, would be responsible for making the decisions in public meetings on such a proposal. If that occurs, and if you are still interested at that time, you or any member of the public, would have the opportunity to review materials, speak for five minutes during our public comment periods, and/or pose a questions in writing. In my view, a tire warehouse is not the worst use of the property, but I am open to alternatives. Any decision regarding a potential application should be made based on the facts following a reasoned analysis and discussion of the pros & cons. In the meantime, a decision about whether such a proposal is made is in the hands of the property owners, subject to their own business judgment. As mentioned in the Manager’s memo, there is currently a tenant with a lease occupying the property. An application might be filed tomorrow, in a year or never. Regarding your request to meet, I don’t think it is necessary to do so, but appreciate your ongoing interest in our work. I hope that’s helpful and wish you all the best for the holiday season. Brian Pugh Mayor, Village of Croton-on-Hudson Stanley H. Kellerhouse Municipal Building, 1 Van Wyck Street, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520

The developers and village officials do not want to answer questions put to them about the Finkelstein site. But perhaps they should be asking themselves some questions.

To the Finkelstein family: You have been our neighbors for 30 years. Do you not owe us the courtesy of telling us what you plan to do with a property whose future is wrapped up in the future of Croton itself?

To Monday Properties and its partners: You are our new neighbors. Do you not owe us the same courtesy?

To Croton village officials: How does your failure to keep the village informed about what you have known for nearly two years affect the necessary trust between you and the people you were elected to serve?

To all: Are you ready for the likely opposition to your plans, at planning meetings and other venues, where at long last villagers will be able to speak their views about what you want to do with the property? And are you prepared for the consequences of the erosion of trust that might intensify that opposition to a degree much greater than if you had been honest with us all along? Or were you assuming that withholding information for as long as possible would weaken the ability of villagers to engage in that democratic process?

We expect that there are a lot of details remaining to be uncovered, details necessary for the people of Croton to have democratic input into any planning decisions made for 1 Half Moon Bay Drive. The Croton Chronicle plans to stay on this story as along as necessary. We invite comment, public or private, as that effort continues.

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