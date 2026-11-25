Dear Readers,

As this short work week draws to a close and the Thanksgiving holiday begins, we were happy to be able to publish at least a couple of uplifting stories over the past few days—even if one of them was about the Indigenous people who once lived along our mighty Hudson River and are no longer here to celebrate Thanksgiving with us. At least we have the Purple Martins, thanks to Croton’s Bird Commissioner and her colleagues.

Along with the positive stories, there are of course the disturbing and depressing ones. The Chronicle is here for all of it, and we want to give thanks to all the subscribers and supporters who have made that possible.

We wish all of you a Happy Thanksgiving, with hopes that the next several days bring you rest, peace, and the pleasures of family and friendship. We will be publishing as little as possible during that time, although look for “Croton Week in Review” on Saturday as usual.

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