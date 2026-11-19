Editor’s Note: Prompted by the continuing debate over a proposed ban on gas powered leaf blowers during the Board of Trustees non-agenda segment last evening (November 19), we are republishing this report on the November 10 forum, this time in front of the paywall as a public service.

Perhaps the biggest surprise at the November 10 Zoom forum about gas powered leaf blowers came at the end of the Q&A session, when Eva Thaddeus, chair of the Croton Conservation Advisory Council (CCAC), told participants that the body would not have its recommendations ready until the end of the year at the earliest.

“The more research we have done the more we need to do,” Thaddeus said. “It’s turning out to be a very big topic.”

This was a surprise because the title of the Webinar—”Safer, Cleaner, Quieter Leaf Blowers: Why and How?”—had given some in the village the impression that the CCAC had already concluded that gas powered machines should be replaced with electric versions, which have become increasingly powerful and efficient in recent years.

As those familiar with the history of this contentious issue in Croton know, the CCAC had already come to that conclusion six years ago, when it recommended that the Board of Trustees adopt a year round ban on the gas powered machines after a three year phase in period. Instead, the board opted for a ban that only covered six months of the year, which is why the issue is back on the agenda now.

In the meantime, a number of Westchester County communities—and a growing number of municipalities across the country—have adopted year round bans, in some cases with no exceptions whatsoever. The forum heard from representatives of two such communities, Irvington and Larchmont.

Charlotte Binns, Irvington’s Director of Sustainability, took the group through the steps her village had taken to build community acceptance and landscaper cooperation with that community’s no-exceptions ban, which even includes Irvington’s golf course. (See the Chronicle’s report last May about the Irvington experience for more details.)

Lieutenant Dan Calapai of the Larchmont police department spoke about how that community enforces the year round ban it adopted in 2020, after a partial ban that had been in effect for some 20 years. Calapai described how the village gradually stepped up enforcement of the ban over the years. In Larchmont, the fire chief is the code enforcement officer, and when there is a violation a summons is issued to the party operating the leaf blower, the owner of the landscaping business, and the homeowner—a triple threat that has brought about significant compliance.

In Croton, both sides of the debate over gas powered leaf blowers are getting increasingly organized, and there were signs of that from some of the questions that those who had signed up for the forum posed to the panelists (their faces and names were not visible during the session.)

Thus there were several questions posed about the possible dangers from the lithium ion batteries used in electric leaf blowers, which appears to be the new approach opponents of a year round ban are now employing.

David Lowell of Quiet Clean Croton

The most visible face of the pro-ban movement in Croton is Dave Lowell of Quiet Clean Croton, who has been showing up at Board of Trustees meetings for months—more recently along with other residents—to argue for the ban on a number of grounds, including health, environmental, and noise pollution issues.

More recently, two local residents, Dave Becker and Daniel Bennett, have emerged as leaders of the anti-ban movement, organizing blitzes of email writing to the Board of Trustees and Village Manager and advocating in other ways. Becker spoke to the board at a meeting earlier this month, and Bennett published a letter in the November 5-11 issue of The Gazette. Both have emphasized the lithium ion battery issue.

Dave Becker addresses Board of Trustees on November 4

In his lengthy letter to The Gazette, Bennett, who described himself as a first responder, listed a number of fires caused by lithium batteries over the years, some of which were well covered by news media. Bennett’s letter did not, however, note any battery fires linked specifically to electric leaf blowers, although there have been a small number of media reports of such episodes.

At the Tuesday forum, such concerns, which we will no doubt be hearing more about as the CCAC readies its recommendations, were counterbalanced by a presentation by Amy Brown, a pediatric pulmonologist at the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla. Brown, who lives in Irvington and began by noting the difference that the ban there has made in her life—and that her landscaping bill had not gone up as a result—took the meeting through the potential effects that gas powered leaf blowers can have on the developing lungs of children, especially those with asthma.

Brown cited three effects from gas powered leaf blowers have that can be harmful to children: The exhaust output, which she described as a “chemical soup”; the noise, which can be harmful to a child’s ears; and the dust stirred up by the machines. She put particular emphasis on particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less, which is known to travel deeply into the lungs and are directly correlated with a number of health risks.

Brown conceded, however, that her conclusions about gas powered leaf blowers were mostly extrapolated from studies of other sources of small gasoline engine pollution, since very little direct research on leaf blowers themselves has been carried out.

The forum heard from two other panelists, James Bryson, director of agronomy at the Hudson National Golf Club, and Dave Baker, co-founder of Plan It Wild, which has years of experience providing all electric lawn services.

Bryson argued that the golf club could not handle its landscaping needs with strictly electric equipment, although he pointed out that his team has begun using a low noise gas powered leaf blower (in particular ECHO’s PB-670LN model) although he did not discuss the amount of emissions that model puts out (the Chronicle is planning a special report on leaf blower models later in the year.)

Dave Baker of Plan It Wild, along with his wife Joanna Hall who is CEO of the company (they are Croton residents), described the way that using all electric equipment had improved the lives of his team. He estimated that over the six years that they had gone electric the company had prevented between 35 and 40 tons of carbon from being emitted into the atmosphere.

But Joanna Hall, at the end of the Q&A, mentioned what remained unspoken during most of the Zoom session: There are alternatives to using leaf blowers at all, including leaving the leaves on the ground where they can serve as compost over the ensuing months. In earlier coverage, the Chronicle has discussed the work of the organization Leave Leaves Alone, which provides expert advice on just how to go about doing that.

Yet when it comes to leaf blowers, there is little that is not subject to debate and controversy. In response to Hall’s suggestion, an attendee quickly asked if leaf piles contained molds that might affect the lungs of those exposed to them.

Yes, Amy Brown responded, under damp conditions mold grows on the leaves, and they harbor pollen, which could be an issue for lungs young and old alike.

It seems clear that, even as other communities in Westchester County enjoy the benefits of their year round bans of gas powered leaf blowers, Croton will be raking through this issue for many more months to come. Gas powered leaf blowers are currently allowed in the village, through December 31.

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