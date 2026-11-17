John Griffiths

John Griffiths, who was Assistant Superintendent of the Croton-Harmon school district from 2018 until he left this past June, has been arrested on felony charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child less than 17, and possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16.

The news was announced this evening by current Croton-Harmon superintendent Stephen Walker (see below.) This past August, after his departure from the Croton-Harmon district, Griffiths was hired by the Elmsford Union Free School District as the interim assistant principal at its elementary school.

The Chronicle confirmed earlier today that Griffiths was no longer employed by Elmsford; the district’s Board of Education held an emergency meeting on the evening of November 13, during which he was apparently terminated.

As we write on November 16, Griffiths was booked today and is being held at the Westchester County Jail. There is no indication so far that he has been granted bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for November 24 in the Yorktown Justice Court.

The Chronicle will update this report when further information becomes available.

To share this post, or to share The Croton Chronicle, please click on these links.

Share

Share The Croton Chronicle

Comments policy: No personal attacks or trolling, and no anonymous comments. Please be polite and respectful at all times and remember the presumption of innocence in all criminal cases.

Leave a comment