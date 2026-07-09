The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Balter's avatar
Michael Balter
Jul 10

A comment has been removed because it violates the comments policy and misstates the facts of the case

Reply
Share
Donna's avatar
Donna
Jul 10

The crime was egregious and justice was served. It is still sad that the damage to his family weighed so little that he chose to engage in behavior that victimizes the most vulnerable among us. Would he had gotten the therapy before engaging in such despicable acts. The words "prolonged and serious" resonate.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture