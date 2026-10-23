The following is shamelessly copied straight from the Croton-on-Hudson village Website as a public service.

Early Voting Begins Tomorrow!

Village News & Announcements Posted on October 23, 2026

Early voting for the 2026 General Election begins on Saturday, October 24, 2026. Westchester County registered voters can vote in-person before Election Day at any of the twenty-four designated early voting centers, including a site in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson.

The Stanley H. Kellerhouse Municipal Building Community Room, located at 1 Van Wyck Street, Croton-on-Hudson, will be open to early voters during the designated days and hours listed below:

Early Voting Hours:

Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 10 AM until 6 PM

Sunday, October 25, 2026 from 10 AM until 6 PM

Monday, October 26, 2026 from 8 AM until 4 PM

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 from 12 PM until 8 PM

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 from 8 AM until 4 PM

Thursday, October 29, 2026 from 12 PM until 8 PM

Friday, October 30, 2026 from 8 AM until 4 PM

Saturday, October 31, 2026 from 10 AM until 6 PM

Sunday, November 1, 2026 from 10 AM until 6 PM

Free parking will be available to voters at the Stanley H. Kellerhouse Municipal Building Lot, including accessible parking near the site entrance. The Community Room is accessible by ramp and has a power-assisted “push button” entrance and exit.

Click here to view a sample ballot. Copies of the sample ballot are also available in the Village Clerk’s office.

Please remember that you need to flip the ballot over to vote on the EMS LOSAP referendum. For more information about the referendum click here.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3 from 6 AM until 9 PM. You can find your Polling Place by clicking here.

Saturday, October 24, is the last day to register to vote. Your NYS voter registration form must be received by the Board of Elections by mail or in person by that date. Those with a NY.Gov ID may register using the new NYS Board of Elections Online Voter Registration portal. Check your voter registration status at the NYS Board of Elections Voter Lookup Service.

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