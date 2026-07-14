The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Jim Moore's avatar
Jim Moore
Jul 15Edited

Once again I find the content in the Croton Chronicles one the most honest and informative sources of information regarding the village and its internal machinations available. For quite some time I’ve made various voices that are available via Substack subscription important and critical reading for myself. ( Heather Richardson and Robert Reich to name two.)

Er Koch was one of NYC’s most beloved mayors. However by the time his third term ended his administration was judged to be one of the most corrupt in NYC’s history. Koch himself was never thought to be responsible. It came down to an administration that became so entrenched that it believed itself invulnerable to outside scrutiny.

I’m absolutely NOT suggesting that the current village administration is corrupted in any sense of the word. Rather that a sense on entrenchment within the Democratic Party in the village has lent itself to a veneer of “correctness “ that allows various groups within the current administration (IDEA apparently front and center in the case) to ignore legal protocol as this article points out.

Michael and all those that subscribe and contribute to this Substack, keep up the excellent reporting and writing. As the Washington Post’s motto states, ( although rather hypothetically given their current owner) “Democracy dies in darkness”.

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Danny Ferguson's avatar
Danny Ferguson
Jul 15

Doe's anyone know what the IDEA's issues with Michael and the Chronicle are? Is the IDEA too shy to be open and honest with the citizens who fund them? I am hoping for a factual answer not speculation.

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