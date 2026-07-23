The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Michael Balter
Jul 23Edited

The voters of Croton are being asked to choose a Village Justice. This is not just another political campaign. The integrity of the democratic process by which a jurist is chosen is of utmost interest and concern to a community such as ours.

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Michelle Celarier's avatar
Michelle Celarier
Jul 23

I remain baffled as to why the Croton Dems have abandoned Sam Watkins and it doesn't appear that anyone in "the room where it happened" who spoke with you really understands either. Why did Emiljana originally say she was going to abstain? And why did she change her mind? I am waiting for someone to spill the beans.

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