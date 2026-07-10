The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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John Mckeon's avatar
John Mckeon
Jul 10

As I stated several months ago, this whole scam was designed to move our village court, which was making money up to the Cortland court so that the judge handling the cases for Cortland, the wife of our democratic chairperson for Cortland and Croton Hudson could get her a huge salary increase. Now in retaliation for the revelations associated with this corrupt Democratic party leadership in our village and in our town we are going to systematicallyattack our free press.

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Karen's avatar
Karen
Jul 10

Emiliana is married to Brian Pugh. What the article did not say is why Emiliana changed her mind and is now supporting Ali Jaffrey.

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