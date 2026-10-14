The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Dan Fowler's avatar
Dan Fowler
Oct 14

It is fair to question how many more times he will damage his own credibility through inaccurate statements regarding the court and his candidacy. I do not believe this campaign is solely about a desire for change. Rather, I suspect there may be a broader objective at play, potentially involving the eventual closure of the Croton Court. If his genuine interest were serving as judge, one would expect a greater degree of familiarity with the court's operations and circumstances. Statements such as incorrectly claiming that Sam was retiring and asserting that the court lacks official letterhead suggest either a lack of understanding or a troubling disregard for the facts. Both warrant careful consideration by voters.

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JR Moore's avatar
JR Moore
Oct 15Edited

Understanding the Mr Harckham has not publicly acknowledged his support for Mr Jaffery, it would come as no shock that Pete would endorse the Croton Democratic candidate for the bench. Given his campaign manager is the mayor. However it would be refreshing if Pete kept his opinion out of a local election.

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