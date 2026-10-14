Over the summer, the Westchester County Fair Campaign Practices Committee found that Ali Jaffery, the Croton Democrats candidate for Croton Village Justice in this November’s election, had published some incorrect information about incumbent Justice Sam Watkins on his campaign Website. In that instance, the Website stated that Watkins, the Voice of Croton candidate, was retiring from his judgeship, which was definitely not true.

Jaffery quickly had the misinformation corrected once it was pointed out to him, blaming it on his “Website guy.” But the Committee pointed out that candidates are personally responsible for the accuracy of all of their campaign materials.

This week, an October 1 statement that Jaffery made on his official campaign Facebook page about the court began generating considerable discussion in the village. Jaffery claimed that the court did not have its own letterhead, although he added that he should be corrected if he was wrong.

The claim eventually made its way to Watkins, who, this morning (October 14) on his Instagram account, corrected the record. (See below.) In a brief conversation with the Chronicle, Judge Watkins said that the court has had its own letterhead “since forever,” something that we were able to easily confirm from other sources.

The erroneous post was made on Jaffery’s official campaign Facebook page

We asked Jaffery to comment on, or clarify, the discrepancy, and he sent us the following statement. The matter he is referring to was a small claims court case against a tenant at Bari Manor whom Jaffery was representing; Dahan is the Bari Manor attorney, David Dahan of the law firm of Finger and Finger; Justice Green is Associate Justice Joseph Green, who heard the case that day; and Lisa Teichman is the Croton Village Court Clerk.

“I’m glad to be corrected on this issue, because it was quite strange to me at the time. Mr. Dahan and I were at the bench discussing the terms of resolving and dismissing the case with Justice Green and Ms. Teichman and I volunteered to draft the stipulation of dismissal. When I asked if the stipulation could be printed on the Court’s letterhead, we were told by Justice Green and Ms. Teichman that the Court did not have one, which was surprising. As I stated in my post, I was genuinely curious as to whether this was true and asked to be corrected.”

Village Court sources explained to the Chronicle that stipulations (agreements between the two parties in a case) are normally not printed on the court’s letterhead, but that attorneys normally prepare their own stipulations on their own letterheads. It appears that Jaffery may have misunderstood what he was being told.

Some observers of this episode have suggested to us privately that Jaffery should have made sure he had it right before publicly posting incorrect information on his official campaign page, which stayed up for two weeks before it was spotted and which many in the village may have seen and believed. More than two hours after we asked Jaffery about it (ie as of this publication) the erroneous post was still up.

In other campaign news, Jaffery also announced on his campaign Facebook page several days ago that State Senator Pete Harckham had endorsed him for Village Justice over incumbent Sam Watkins. We have asked two members of Harckham’s staff if the Senator has published more detailed reasons for endorsing Jaffery, but we had not heard back yet as of publication. We will update this report if and when we do.

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