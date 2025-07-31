Developer of 25 South Riverside Avenue project says injured worker is "doing fine." [Updated: Victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center]
The developer has installed safety guard rails on landings which did not previously have them, apparently as an additional safely precaution.
We reported yesterday that a worker at the construction site at 25 South Riverside Avenue, a 34 unit condominium project called “The Hudson,” had been injured after a fall from a first floor landing and transported to the hospital by Croton EMS.
We had been told by the site supervisor that the worker had fallen when a guard rail broke, but we actually sa…