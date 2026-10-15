You can register for this workshop by calling the Croton Library at 914-271-6612 or signing up online at: https://www.crotonfreelibrary.org/event/demystifying-medicare-and-healthcare-coverage-seniors-11228

If you can’t make it this month, see the Demystifying Medicare webpage for audio chapters, handouts, and other places where you can attend in person: https://seniors.westchesterlibraries.org/demystifyingmedicare/.

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