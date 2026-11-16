The Chronicle has learned that agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are investigating the death of a woman who allegedly ingested tainted candy at a local Halloween party the evening of October 31.

The candy, apparently laced with a psychedelic or other drug, was reportedly passed around by an individual who had come to the party from outside the area. The party was held in Cortlandt, at a location just over the line from the town’s boundary with the village of Croton-on-Hudson.

Croton native John Sarcone III, who is currently First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York, was made aware of the tragic events soon afterwards. The DEA subsequently began a criminal investigation and has been interviewing potential witnesses.

John Sarcone III

The Chronicle asked Croton Village Manager Bryan Healy and Mayor Brian Pugh for comment about the possible involvement of Croton police in the investigation, since the events affected members of our local community and some Croton residents were at the party.

“The referenced incident did not occur within the Village,” Healy responded. “As such, I do not have any information to share.”

Mayor Pugh told us, “at this time I have nothing to add to the manager’s statement beyond my sincere condolences for the family of the deceased.”

Under federal law, knowingly distributing a controlled substance that later results in a death is punishable by a minimum prison sentence of 20 years, even if there was no intention to take a life.

Based on our understanding of the circumstances, it may not be difficult for federal authorities to identify the individual who distributed the tainted candy. If so, criminal charges and prosecution may follow. We will update this report when we have further information to share.

Editor’s Note: To balance privacy concerns with the community’s need to know, we are withholding the names of specific individuals involved as well as certain other details.

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