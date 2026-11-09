Editor’s Note: In full disclosure, the Chronicle’s editor is a member of the board of our local archaeology chapter. The map, excavation, and artifact images are reproduced here courtesy of the NYC Archaeological Repository: The Nan A. Rothschild Research Center, managed by NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Around 1709, the London-born Huguenot silversmith Simeon Soumaine immigrated to Manhattan and set up shop at what is today 7 Hanover Square. He quickly established a reputation as one of the most talented silversmiths in the New World, and his legacy has endured: Soumaine’s work can be found today in museums across the United States, including, within easy reach of Croton, the Brooklyn Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the New York Historical Society.

Historians knew where his workshop was located, at what is today known as 7 Hanover Square in Manhattan, the location of a 26-story office tower completed in 1983. In 1981, the city block now occupied by the building was excavated by a team led by archaeologists Nan Rothschild and Arnold Pickman. It was one of the first major contract archaeology projects in New York, and it was extremely successful. The team found artifacts from a number of archaeological periods, including Indigenous, Colonial, Revolutionary War, and 18th, 19th, and 20th century occupations of the block.

Among the finds were more than 1,000 fragments of crucibles from Soumaine’s workshop. On November 1, our local archaeology chapter—the L.A. Brennan, Lower Hudson Chapter of the New York State Archaeological Society—hosted a talk by Nicholas Kendall, an urban archaeologist who works at the New York City Archaeological Repository.

Kendall took the audience through the highlights of the excavation and what archaeologists have learned about the considerable evidence it produced of early life in New York City and the trade and production of the crucibles used to make the silver works.

Nicholas Kendall at the Croton Point Nature Center/ Photo by Michael Balter

Above and below: Courtesy of Nicholas Kendall and NYCAR

Kendall, who did not participate in the original excavations but who is today involved in the critically important job of collating and cataloguing the artifacts, told the gathering that it had not been immediately obvious whether 7 Hanover Square would be a good site for conducting urban archaeology. The site had undergone a great deal of modification during the 19th and 20th centuries, eventually becoming a paved parking lot.

But based on property records and tax registers, archaeologists knew that Soumaine had his workshop there. He had at least three apprentices working with him, and some of his children are buried at Trinity Church nearby. Unfortunately, there is no record of Soumaine’s appearance; he left his mark with his silver works, which included lots of flatware and dinnerware, objects that Kendall said served as “social signaling” of status and also as a way to preserve wealth in tangible form.

Archaeologists were able to identify what they named the Soumaine Midden, a domestic deposit from a 17th Century structure that was re-used in the 18th Century. Some 500 fragments of crucibles were found there alone. Two main types of crucibles were found, so called Hessian crucibles made of heavy, high fired stoneware, and Bavarian crucibles, made from lighter graphite.

Such crucibles of European origin had a long history in the New World: Christopher Columbus, thinking that he would find gold on his voyages, brought them over on his ships, and more than 2,000 crucibles were excavated by archaeologists at the early colonial site of Jamestown, Virginia, dated to the early 1600s.

Fragments of Hessian (left) and Bavarian (right) crucibles

For more about the 7 Hanover Square excavations and finds, readers can access the Web page for the site maintained by the NYC Archaeological Repository: The Nan A. Rothschild Research Center at this link. And stay tuned for news of our archaeology chapter’s next meeting and talk, also featuring the group’s annual holiday party, scheduled for Sunday December 6.

To share this post, or to share The Croton Chronicle, please click on these links.

Share

Share The Croton Chronicle

Leave a comment