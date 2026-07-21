CCAC recommendations from October 2020.

This evening at 7:30 PM, Croton’s Conservation Advisory Council will discuss, among a number of other topics, the perennial subject of Croton’s gas powered leaf blower law and whether it should be updated to phase in a year round ban. The Board of Trustees has asked the CCAC to provide it with recommendations by this September if at all possible.

Residents who have lived in Croton since at least before the pandemic might feeling a wave of déjà vu. That’s because back in October 2020, again at the request of the board, CCAC—after considerable work and research—had already made recommendations on this subject. As readers can see above, from two slides from a Powerpoint presentation a CCAC subcommittee made to the board, the Council had recommended a three year phased in total ban of gas powered leaf blowers. No other kinds of gas powered lawn equipment was included.

(The Powerpoint was put together by former CCAC member Stephen Gosnell, whom we thank for kindly providing it to us.)

On October 26, 2020, the Board of Trustees held a remote Work Session to discuss the recommendations, which was still necessary due to the ongoing pandemic. Then CCAC chair Janet Monahan was there to answer questions from board members, all of whom spoke at least once during the meeting (two of them, Ann Gallelli and John Habib, are sadly no longer with us.)

The session was presided over by Mayor Brian Pugh, and former Village Manager Janine King along with Frank Balbi, who is still superintendent of Croton’s Department of Public Works, made a number of comments. It was a calm, reasoned, but noncommittal discussion in which many issues and potential pitfalls were brought up, all in the context of CCAC’s findings that a number of other Westchester County communities were already moving towards seasonal or year round bans and that those efforts were working well.

Mayor Pugh and CCAC chair Janet Monahan at the October 26, 2000 remote work session.

Mayor Pugh and the CCAC recommendations projected during the Work Session.

Yet it would take until January 2022 before village code was amended to include the leaf blower legislation, a seasonal ban that covered only six months of the year and included a number of exceptions and exemptions—including for the village itself—that would, in the ensuing years, lead many Crotonites to regard the law with contempt and some to violate it consistently.

In November 2023, just days after the Chronicle first began publishing, we published a lengthy history of efforts in Croton to ban gas powered leaf blowers, which we were able to trace back to at least 2011 and the Leo Wiegman administration. What follows is an abridged version of that history, which we hope readers will find to be helpful in understanding what is happening now.

From the October 2020 CCAC Powerpoint presentation

The discussion in Croton about at least partial bans on gas powered leaf blowers began as early as 2011, when Leo Wiegman was mayor of the village.

According to a July 6, 2011 article in Patch, a Croton resident had asked the Board of Trustees to look into the issue after News12.com had done a story about it. Based on their quotes in this article, Wiegman seemed enthusiastic about the idea, but Trustee Ann Gallelli expressed more reservations and “some concerns that we not jump into this,” especially without checking with the Department of Public Works and also the Hudson National Golf Club, Sky View, and other owners of larger properties in the village.

Former Croton Mayor Leo Wiegman

At that time, the board seemed more interested in restricting when leaf blowers could be used. In September 2011, the noise regulations were strengthened to limit the use of leaf blowers and other motor-driven garden equipment in the early morning and evening hours.

While that might have been a good start, it did not satisfy everyone in the village. According to a September 9, 2011 article in the Cortlandt Daily Voice, a local environmental attorney, Rick Turner, presented the board with a letter signed by nine medical professionals, including six doctors, about the negative health effects of gas powered leaf blowers and other gasoline powered lawn tools.

Interestingly, the article quotes Trustee Ann Gallelli as “readily” saying that “the aim of the new ordinance was to reduce noise, not to address public health concerns.”

The late Croton trustee Ann Gallelli

Fast forward to early spring 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began hitting New York City and its suburbs with a vengeance. At its April 6, 2020 meeting, the Board of Trustees began discussing banning leaf blowers under a state of emergency that the village manager, then Janine King, had declared the previous month.

Some villagers had expressed concerns that leaf blowers might be blowing the virus around, although many were dubious about that. Again, the noise issue predominated, as residents began sheltering at home and working remotely, thus being subjected to lawn equipment noise during the day (retirees and residents with limited mobility, of course, had always had this problem.)

And so, effective May 13, 2020, all leaf blowers were prohibited in the village Monday through Friday.

Later that same year, Croton’s Conservation Advisory Council presented its own recommendations about gas powered leaf blowers to the board. That original proposal would have phased in a complete ban over the course of three years, with greater restrictions and an extension of the ban’s time period. The idea was to allow villagers to adjust to the changes, as many other communities around the country were starting to do, including buying new electric powered equipment or dispensing with leaf blowing altogether.

The CCAC’s proposal, which also envisioned an educational campaign about leaf blowers and their alternatives, was discussed at the board’s Work Session on October 26, 2020. The long phase-in period, CCAC chair Janet Monahan told the board, was in response to input from the village and village residents. Also, the CCAC proposal allowed for an exemption for the Hudson National Golf Club.

However, some board members, and village manager Janine King, expressed reservations about the timeline, and suggested a more cautious approach that would involve monitoring how well the ban was working before moving on to the next step.

Also, some officials questioned whether Croton residents would know the difference between a gas powered and electric powered leaf blower before making complaints about violations of the new code. At that time, however, about a dozen other communities in Westchester had already passed at least partial bans on gas powered equipment.

Len Simon

But by March of 2021, it became clear that the Board of Trustees was intent on dragging its feet about enacting the new law. According to an article in The Examiner News, a lot of the resistance came from Mayor Brian Pugh and Trustee Len Simon.

“We can’t avoid the fact that we’re still living under a pandemic and we have to take that very seriously, and the outpouring of concern that we’ve had, whether it’s individuals, seniors or minority-owned businesses, I think reflects the fact that we’re in a very difficult time and that raises the question of whether a significant environmental regulation is appropriate right now,” Trustee Len Simon said. “I think we need some more work to do on this.” Mayor Brian Pugh added he was leery of passing a law assuming that the progress of technology, including electric and battery-powered lawn equipment, would be easily accessible to residents and the village by 2023.

Mayor Pugh also raised concerns about how the new law would be enforced.

“What I don’t want is a direct confrontation between a police officer or an agent of the village and a citizen,” Pugh said. “I think the way to do that is to have liability on the property owner. It’s the responsibility of the property owner.”

At last, on October 18, 2021, the board held a public hearing on the proposed leaf blower law. About eight residents spoke, and two submitted written comments. Some spoke in support, including members of CCAC. One resident argued for banning gas powered leaf blowers altogether, complaining that users of the equipment “do not have the right to ruin the days of all of their neighbors, just like [they] would not have the right to let [their] dog bark incessantly or to blast [their] radio for hours at a time.”

Those who spoke against the ban raised arguments similar to those put forward over the previous 18 months. They included questions about the need for a buy-back program of old equipment, and arguments that electric powered equipment was not powerful to deal with some situations, especially large properties or those that had a large tree canopy.

Indeed, throughout the long debate over banning leaf blowers, many Croton residents spoke as if the only choice was between using gas powered or electric equipment. While the CCAC had tried to use educational approaches to point out that there were other alternatives, including mulching of leaves or even leaving them in place, in many cases they seemed to have fallen on deaf ears. Nevertheless, at its meeting of January 18, 2022, after entertaining still more public comment, the Board of Trustees passed the amendments to Chapter 160 of the village code.

Trustee Len Simon summed up the mood at this meeting, stressing the compromise that the new law represented (from the minutes of the meeting):

“Trustee Simon stated that the ‘Conservation Advisory Committee’ held its first discussion on this issue eighteen months ago which was, at that time, a much more extensive ban, but after months of drafts and public discussions, he believes we have ended up with a good compromise that reflects the language that the community suggested. Trustee Simon thanked the ‘Conservation Advisory Committee’ for their hard-work and perseverance.”

And so here we are again today, six years later, with leaf blowers roaring away six months out of the year, and CCAC hunkering down to study the issue again. In the meantime, many more communities in Westchester County and around the country have adopted year round bans, with few if any of the dramatic consequences that opponents have predicted.

That’s because while the science behind the bans has not changed, the power and battery life of electric leaf blowers has steadily improved over the years, to the point that during the banned seasons landscapers all over Croton can be seen pulling electric equipment out of their trucks and using it effectively.

Local landscapers have long been ready for a year round ban. Is the village of Croton—one of New York state’s leading Clean Energy Communities—and its Board of Trustees ready? We shall know the answer soon, perhaps as early as this fall.

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