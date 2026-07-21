The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerry Hawkins's avatar
Gerry Hawkins
Jul 21

This foot dragging in regard to environmental improvements is an old story. It was the same with electric cars. At its root, it’s always about money. Business owners don’t want to make the investment that is required. That’s what government is for: to enforce the public benefit over private profit. In most European countries this is a given, but in our country, the public’s right to safety is always an uphill fight. The village should immediately require full year ban on all gas landscaping equipment, including mowers, which are just as noisy and polluting as the blowers.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Balter and others
J D's avatar
J D
Jul 21

There is another option: A rake. Raking leaves is hard work, but it's quiet work. Perhaps this activity should be encouraged.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture