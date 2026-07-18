Croton Week in Review: July 14-17.
VoC's Mary Lynn Dlabola; IDEA Committee violates First Amendment; big reveal of 425 South Riverside proposal; BoE has new president; fair campaign judgement against Ali Jaffery.
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