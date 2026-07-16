by Stacey Nachtaler

September 2025: Stakeholders celebrate groundbreaking of standalone Accessory Dwelling Unit in Croton/ Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County

Accessory apartments and accessory cottages (also referred to as Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs) can provide numerous benefits to the Village of Croton-on-Hudson. They can help older residents age in place, support multigenerational living arrangements, provide housing for caregivers or family members, and welcome new residents who contribute to our community.

To further support aging in place, the Village Board amended Chapter 204 of the Village Code (Taxation) in 2024 to provide tax exemptions for the construction of accessory dwelling units and living quarters for parents and grandparents. More on Croton ADU laws can be found in https://ecode360.com/9145731 and general information at this link.

Village of Croton-on-Hudson

Under the Village’s current ADU law, no more than 50 permits for accessory structures may exist at any one time. As we approach that 50 limit, the Village Manager (at the direction of some board members) will be putting the current cap on a Work Session agenda — should the cap be modified (ie expanded) and should ADUs should be permitted more broadly throughout the Village, including in multifamily residential zoning districts?

Before that Work Session takes place, I would very much like to hear from Croton residents.

If you currently own an ADU, are planning to build one, or live near one, I would appreciate hearing your thoughts. What has worked well? What challenges have you encountered? Are there safeguards or improvements the Board should consider if we discuss expanding the number of permitted ADUs?

Your experiences and perspectives—whether supportive, opposed, or somewhere in between—will help inform the conversation. Please feel free to share your comments with me at snachtaler@crotononhudson-ny.gov or with the full Board of Trustees at boardoftrustees@crotononhudson-ny.gov.

Thank you for taking the time to share your perspective.

Stacey Nachtaler is a Croton-on-Hudson Village Trustee.

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