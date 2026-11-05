The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Lynn Waldvogel's avatar
Lynn Waldvogel
7d

I love walking along Croton Landing. Several town workers were busy fixing stuff and were very nice to our dog and patient with walkers as they drove down the path. But these boxes are annoying! We go there for the peace and community. If I wanted ambient sound I would put on headphones! And they are the ugly!

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