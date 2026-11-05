From Village Manager Bryan Healy:

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson invites the public to celebrate the grand opening of Harmonic Landing, a unique, interactive public sound art installation at Croton Landing Park. A community celebration and dedication ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 3:00 PM along the waterfront.

Created by renowned international sound artists Bruce Odland and Sam Auinger (O+A), Harmonic Landing transforms ambient environmental sounds into live musical harmony. Utilizing specialized resonance cylinders and speaker systems installed on the park’s concrete pads, the artwork captures everyday sounds from the surrounding area—including passing trains and traffic from Route 9—and filters them in real time into changing harmonic chords.

Bruce Odland

The installation carries special meaning for the local community, as co-creator Bruce Odland was a deeply valued, long-time resident of Croton-on-Hudson. Having lived and worked in the village on Old Post Road North for decades, Odland was a pioneer in public sound art who constantly found hidden music in everyday environments. The opening serves as a tribute to his legacy, bringing his globally recognized artistic vision home to the very waterfront that inspired his community.

“We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary blend of art, environment, and engineering to our waterfront,” said Valerie Leis, Chair of the Arts and Humanities Advisory Council. “Harmonic Landing encourages visitors to listen to our everyday surroundings in a completely new way, turning ambient noise into a beautiful, meditative soundtrack for Croton Landing Park.”

Formerly known as Harmonic Bridge, this sound art installation was originally commissioned by the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASSMoCA). Following its 28-year exhibition there, the artists gifted it to Croton-on-Hudson, NY. The Croton-on-Hudson installation offers a permanent, open-air sensory experience tailored specifically to the unique acoustics of the Hudson River waterfront.

The celebration on November 8 will include an introduction to the project, remarks from organizers, and an opportunity for attendees to experience the harmonized soundscapes firsthand.

The event is free and open to all members of the community. Attendees are encouraged to gather at the Harmonic Landing site within Croton Landing Park at 3:00 PM.

For more information about the installation or the event, please visit the Village Arts & Humanities Advisory Council page at www.crotononhudson-ny.gov.

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